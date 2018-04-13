 »   »   » Bepannaah SPOILER: Not Yash, This Person Close To Aditya Is The Other Man In Pooja’s Life!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma’s New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back
- Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim & Others Celebrate As Bepannaah Makes A Rocking Entry On TRP Chart!
- Bepannaah SPOILER: Aditya & Zoya To Turn Wedding Planners; Urfi Javed To Enter The Show!
- Bepannaah: Fans Give THUMBS UP To Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopra’s Show
- Bepannaah REVIEW: Suspense, Intriguing & Gripping Story Keeps Viewers Hooked
- Bepannaah: Jennifer Winget Was In Tears When She Heard The Narration!
- Jennifer Winget & Sehban Azim Are Happily Single; Sehban Feels It’s Better To Stick To Friendship!
- Jennifer Winget Starrer Bepannaah's NEW PROMO Is Out & We Can't Wait To Watch It!
- Jennifer Winget’s Bepannaah New Promo Is Intense & Interesting; Fans Can’t Wait To Watch The Show!
- Major Fire Breaks Out At The Cinevista Studio; Bepannaah & Haasil Sets Destroyed!
- Welcome 2018! Here’s How Jennifer Winget, DiVek, Anita-Rohit, Devoleena & Others Wished Their Fans…
- Here’s How Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Jennifer, Bharti-Harsh & Other TV Actors Celebrated Christmas!
- ITA Awards 2017 Winners List: Vivian Dsena, Nakuul Mehta, Jennifer Winget & Others Bag Awards (PICS)
Colors' show, Bepannaah, which stars Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra in the lead roles, has impressed the viewers. The interesting and unique story and twists in the show are keeping the viewers glued to the show.
The show centres around the theme of love, lust and infidelity. As we all know, Aditya is extremely angry at his wife as he feels she has cheated on him, while Zoya trusts her love blindly and believes her husband hasn't betrayed her. She even tries to prove the same to the world, especially to Aditya.
Bepannaah Latest Updates: Harsh Wants The Diary
Harsh is on a call and asks someone to search for the diary, while Arjun overhears it. When Harsh was about to check the courier that had Pooja's diary, Arjun tries to divert him by making a noise. When Harsh asks as to what he is doing he tells Harsh that he is searching for a mouse.
Arjun Hides The Diary
Harsh asks Arjun to call pest control, while Arjun tells him that he will manage to find it as the pest control people will be late. He then manages to send Harsh out of the study and takes the courier (diary).
Mahi Fills Zoya’s Ears Against Aditya
On the other hand, Mahi fills Zoya's ears against Aditya, who has always been taunting her for her husband cheating on his wife, Pooja. Apparently, Mahi wants to break Bella and Karan's wedding and creates misunderstandings between them.
Aditya Helps Zoya
Mahi remains successful and Bella breaks the marriage. She blames Aditya for creating misunderstandings between them. But the truth is Aditya clears the misunderstandings and gets them ready for the wedding.
Aditya Saves Zoya’s Life!
In the upcoming episodes, Mahi plans something big against Zoya. While Zoya is checking the preparations, a cage is about to fall on her, but Aditya saves her in the nick of time.
Bepannaah Spoiler: Not Yash, But Aditya’s Brother Is The Other Man In Pooja’s Life!
As shown in the promo, like Aditya, we might also think that his wife, Pooja and Zoya's husband, Yash cheated their partners with each other. But according to the latest spoiler on an entertainment portal, it is not Yash, but Aditya's brother, Arjun with whom Pooja had an affair!
Why Arjun Is Hiding The Diary?
Apparently, Arjun doesn't want this secret to be revealed and hence, he steals the diary (in which Pooja might have written everything about her life) from the police station and hides it from other family members.
Well, if the spoiler turns out to be true, it would be interesting to watch how Aditya would react, as he has been taunting Zoya badly for her husband's mistake that he hasn't done!
Kapil Sharma Is Going Through An Extremely Stressful Time; Is On Heavy Medication!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.