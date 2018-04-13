 »   »   » Bepannaah SPOILER: Not Yash, This Person Close To Aditya Is The Other Man In Pooja’s Life!

Bepannaah Latest Updates: Harsh Wants The Diary

Harsh is on a call and asks someone to search for the diary, while Arjun overhears it. When Harsh was about to check the courier that had Pooja's diary, Arjun tries to divert him by making a noise. When Harsh asks as to what he is doing he tells Harsh that he is searching for a mouse.

Arjun Hides The Diary

Harsh asks Arjun to call pest control, while Arjun tells him that he will manage to find it as the pest control people will be late. He then manages to send Harsh out of the study and takes the courier (diary).

Mahi Fills Zoya’s Ears Against Aditya

On the other hand, Mahi fills Zoya's ears against Aditya, who has always been taunting her for her husband cheating on his wife, Pooja. Apparently, Mahi wants to break Bella and Karan's wedding and creates misunderstandings between them.

Aditya Helps Zoya

Mahi remains successful and Bella breaks the marriage. She blames Aditya for creating misunderstandings between them. But the truth is Aditya clears the misunderstandings and gets them ready for the wedding.

Aditya Saves Zoya’s Life!

In the upcoming episodes, Mahi plans something big against Zoya. While Zoya is checking the preparations, a cage is about to fall on her, but Aditya saves her in the nick of time.

Bepannaah Spoiler: Not Yash, But Aditya’s Brother Is The Other Man In Pooja’s Life!

As shown in the promo, like Aditya, we might also think that his wife, Pooja and Zoya's husband, Yash cheated their partners with each other. But according to the latest spoiler on an entertainment portal, it is not Yash, but Aditya's brother, Arjun with whom Pooja had an affair!

Why Arjun Is Hiding The Diary?

Apparently, Arjun doesn't want this secret to be revealed and hence, he steals the diary (in which Pooja might have written everything about her life) from the police station and hides it from other family members.