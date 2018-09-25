English
 »   »   »  Bepannaah Spoiler: Anjana Accepts Zoya, But Here’s A TWIST!

Bepannaah Spoiler: Anjana Accepts Zoya, But Here’s A TWIST!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In Bepannaah, Aditya comes to meet Zoya on her 'nikaah' day! He wants to fulfill his duty of being a friend and doesn't want Zoya to be alone on her big day. Aditya accepts the fact that Zoya has decided to get married to Arshad. Zoya is still seen fighting with her emotions and recalls the good days spent with Aditya. She is still confused and refuses to accept that she loves Aditya. On seeing Aditya with Zoya, Arshad and Wasim get angry!

    Wasim lashes out at Aditya and asks him to leave. On the other hand, Aditya can't see Zoya getting married, and the latter is in a confused state. Arshad gets to know that Zoya is in love with Aditya, although she hasn't revealed anything about it. He gets extremely angry at Aditya, but is helpless and lets Zoya free!

    Wasim Breaks All Ties With Zoya!

    In the upcoming episodes, Aditya marries Zoya. Wasim gets extremely angry at Zoya, who has repeated her mistake and hurt him again (previously she had married Yash against her father's wish). He breaks all ties with his daughter.

    Aditya Consoles Zoya

    Aditya consoles her and promises to her that he will always be with her. He takes her to the Hooda mansion, where Anjana asks about Zoya's wedding. Aditya shocks Anjana by getting Zoya home.

    Anjana Angry At Zoya

    Anjana too is angry at Aditya and lashes out at Zoya. She asks Aditya to choose between her and Zoya, and Aditya surprises her by choosing Zoya!

    Adi Chooses Zoya Over Anjana!

    According to the latest spoiler, since Aditya chooses Zoya over her, Anjana realises that she will lose her son if she doesn't accept their relationship. She then decides to accept Zoya and welcomes her home!

    Anjana's Hidden Motive

    Anjana however fakes about the same. Apparently, Aditya's mother and Zoya's father, who are against this marriage, try their best to separate Zoya and Aditya.

    Pooja & Yash's Murder Mystery!

    It has to be recalled that Anjana had accepted that she had killed Yash and Pooja, while she was killing Sakshi. The murder mystery deepens, as it will be revealed in the upcoming episodes that along with Anjana, Wasim too was involved in Pooja and Yash's murder!

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans Are Upset With Current Track; Fed Up Of Waiting For KaIra's Reunion

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 17:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue