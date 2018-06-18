 »   »   »  Bepannaah Spoiler: Zoya Gets Kidnapped; Shoots Rajveer To Save Aditya!

Rajveer’s Drama

As the viewers are aware, Rajveer was hell-bent on proving Zoya and Aditya culprit of Yash and Pooja's murder, but Aditya's father, Mr Hood ruins Rajveer's plan and saves Adi and Zoya. The family will be seen celebrating the victory (of case).

Zoya & Aditya Celebrate Eid

Apparently, Aditya's family will organise Eid party, and Zoya's family will also be invited. Zoya will be seen ignoring Aditya as her husband Yash was proved guilty by Adi's father (Mr Hooda puts all blame on Yash to save Zoya and Adi).

Zoya Gets Kidnapped

At the party, Adi tries to cheer up Zoya. The couple will also be seen dancing. But their happiness will not last long, as Rajveer enters the party and kidnaps Zoya. According to the latest spoiler, Rajveer traps Zoya in a water tank, knowing the fact that she has breathing problem.

Spoiler 1: Adi Gets To Know Rajveer Is His Half Brother

It is being said that while Adi goes to save Zoya, he gets to know that Rajveer is his half brother. This will fill him with anger and disgust. Although Adi will save Zoya from Rajveer, Mr Hooda and Aditya will have a major showdown, and shockingly Adi will be seen supporting Rajveer!

Spoiler 2: Rajveer Places Bomb In The House

According to another spoiler, apart from kidnapping Zoya, Rajveer will also place bomb in the house, while the family is busy celebrating Eid. He will monitor everything through CCTV cameras. On the other hand, Adi, Noor and Arjun join hands to save Zoya from Rajveer.

Adi ruins Rajveer's plan and saves both Zoya and family. It is yet to be known as to how he saves both on time.

Spoiler 3: Zoya Shoots Rajveer

Another spoiler suggests that when Adi gets into a fight with Rajveer, Zoya gets a gun. Now, Zoya had to choose either one of them - shoot Rajveer and save Aditya, or let her principles come in her way. Adi manages to convince her to shoot Rajveer. After shooting Rajveer, Zoya will be seen blaming herself, while Adi consoles her.