 »   »   »  Bepannaah Spoiler: Zoya Gets Kidnapped; Shoots Rajveer To Save Aditya!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane Get HUGE Opening, Bring Colors TV Back To Top Slot!
- Iftaar Parties On Naagin 3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Other TV Shows’ Sets
- Gold Awards 2018: Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta & Others Nominated!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Colors TV & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses Major Drop, Ishqbaaz Returns To Top 10 Slot!
- Bepannaah Spoiler: Here’s How Zoya & Aditya Escape From Rajveer
- Jennifer Winget Birthday: Kushal Tandon, Sehban Azim & Others Shower ‘Bepannaah’ & ‘Beyhadh’ Love!
- Bepannaah: Post Aditya & Zoya’s Marriage, Mahi Turns Psycho Lover, Is The Show Going Beyhadh Way?
- Bepannaah Actress Jennifer Winget Is Having Her Own Cannes Moment & How!
- Bepannaah New Promo: Zoya & Aditya To Get Married, Did They Kill Yash & Pooja?
- Bepannaah Spoiler: Zoya & Aditya To Come Closer; Apurva Agnihotri’s Entry To Bring Twist On The Show
- Bepannaah Spoiler: Zoya Slashes Her Wrist; Did Zoya Get To Know Yash Was Cheating Her?
The makers of Bepannaah are keeping the viewers glued to the show with Yash and Pooja's murder mystery. Also, CBI officer Rajveer's entry has brought a new twist to the show.
After the courtroom drama, the viewers will witness another major drama. Here's what you can expect in the upcoming episodes.
Rajveer’s Drama
As the viewers are aware, Rajveer was hell-bent on proving Zoya and Aditya culprit of Yash and Pooja's murder, but Aditya's father, Mr Hood ruins Rajveer's plan and saves Adi and Zoya. The family will be seen celebrating the victory (of case).
Zoya & Aditya Celebrate Eid
Apparently, Aditya's family will organise Eid party, and Zoya's family will also be invited. Zoya will be seen ignoring Aditya as her husband Yash was proved guilty by Adi's father (Mr Hooda puts all blame on Yash to save Zoya and Adi).
Zoya Gets Kidnapped
At the party, Adi tries to cheer up Zoya. The couple will also be seen dancing. But their happiness will not last long, as Rajveer enters the party and kidnaps Zoya. According to the latest spoiler, Rajveer traps Zoya in a water tank, knowing the fact that she has breathing problem.
Spoiler 1: Adi Gets To Know Rajveer Is His Half Brother
It is being said that while Adi goes to save Zoya, he gets to know that Rajveer is his half brother. This will fill him with anger and disgust. Although Adi will save Zoya from Rajveer, Mr Hooda and Aditya will have a major showdown, and shockingly Adi will be seen supporting Rajveer!
Spoiler 2: Rajveer Places Bomb In The House
According to another spoiler, apart from kidnapping Zoya, Rajveer will also place bomb in the house, while the family is busy celebrating Eid. He will monitor everything through CCTV cameras. On the other hand, Adi, Noor and Arjun join hands to save Zoya from Rajveer.
Adi ruins Rajveer's plan and saves both Zoya and family. It is yet to be known as to how he saves both on time.
Spoiler 3: Zoya Shoots Rajveer
Another spoiler suggests that when Adi gets into a fight with Rajveer, Zoya gets a gun. Now, Zoya had to choose either one of them - shoot Rajveer and save Aditya, or let her principles come in her way. Adi manages to convince her to shoot Rajveer. After shooting Rajveer, Zoya will be seen blaming herself, while Adi consoles her.
Ishqbaaz REDUX Promo Leaves Fans Excited; Gul Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Nakuul-Surbhi's Show
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.