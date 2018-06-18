English
 »   »   »  Bepannaah Spoiler: Zoya Gets Kidnapped; Shoots Rajveer To Save Aditya!

Bepannaah Spoiler: Zoya Gets Kidnapped; Shoots Rajveer To Save Aditya!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The makers of Bepannaah are keeping the viewers glued to the show with Yash and Pooja's murder mystery. Also, CBI officer Rajveer's entry has brought a new twist to the show.

    After the courtroom drama, the viewers will witness another major drama. Here's what you can expect in the upcoming episodes.

    Rajveer’s Drama

    As the viewers are aware, Rajveer was hell-bent on proving Zoya and Aditya culprit of Yash and Pooja's murder, but Aditya's father, Mr Hood ruins Rajveer's plan and saves Adi and Zoya. The family will be seen celebrating the victory (of case).

    Zoya & Aditya Celebrate Eid

    Apparently, Aditya's family will organise Eid party, and Zoya's family will also be invited. Zoya will be seen ignoring Aditya as her husband Yash was proved guilty by Adi's father (Mr Hooda puts all blame on Yash to save Zoya and Adi).

    Zoya Gets Kidnapped

    At the party, Adi tries to cheer up Zoya. The couple will also be seen dancing. But their happiness will not last long, as Rajveer enters the party and kidnaps Zoya. According to the latest spoiler, Rajveer traps Zoya in a water tank, knowing the fact that she has breathing problem.

    Spoiler 1: Adi Gets To Know Rajveer Is His Half Brother

    It is being said that while Adi goes to save Zoya, he gets to know that Rajveer is his half brother. This will fill him with anger and disgust. Although Adi will save Zoya from Rajveer, Mr Hooda and Aditya will have a major showdown, and shockingly Adi will be seen supporting Rajveer!

    Spoiler 2: Rajveer Places Bomb In The House

    According to another spoiler, apart from kidnapping Zoya, Rajveer will also place bomb in the house, while the family is busy celebrating Eid. He will monitor everything through CCTV cameras. On the other hand, Adi, Noor and Arjun join hands to save Zoya from Rajveer.

    Adi ruins Rajveer's plan and saves both Zoya and family. It is yet to be known as to how he saves both on time.

    Spoiler 3: Zoya Shoots Rajveer

    Another spoiler suggests that when Adi gets into a fight with Rajveer, Zoya gets a gun. Now, Zoya had to choose either one of them - shoot Rajveer and save Aditya, or let her principles come in her way. Adi manages to convince her to shoot Rajveer. After shooting Rajveer, Zoya will be seen blaming herself, while Adi consoles her.

    Ishqbaaz REDUX Promo Leaves Fans Excited; Gul Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Nakuul-Surbhi's Show

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 18:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue