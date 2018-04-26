 »   »   » Bepannaah Spoiler: Zoya Slashes Her Wrist; Did Zoya Get To Know Yash Was Cheating Her?

Related Articles
Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra's Bepannaah got a huge opening in the TRP chart. The show got good ratings. The viewers loved the fresh pairing and the content of the show.
Till now, the makers have kept the viewers hooked to the show. While Zoya is trying to prove her husband (Yash) innocent, Aditya believes that his wife cheated on him and wants to punish Zoya for the same.
Zoya Organises Aditya’s Birthday party
As we all know, Zoya has organised Aditya's birthday party. She wants to fulfil his wife Pooja's last wish, as she believes that this would make him believe she loved him. Mahi takes Zoya to the orphanage and tells her to organise Aditya's birthday party.
Sakshi Gives Pooja’s Sari To Zoya
As Aditya gets to about his birthday party, he refuses to attend it, but Harshvardhan Hooda orders everyone to attend the event. Meanwhile, Sakshi distributes gifts to the kids, while Zoya collides with Sakshi. Zoya's dress gets stained while Sakshi gives Zoya, Pooja's sari.
Aditya Furious At Zoya
As soon as Aditya reaches orphanage, the kids wish him on his birthday. The projector starts, which has his and Pooja's pictures. Zoya narrates the birthday wish which was written by Pooja. As Zoya walks in and Aditya watches her in Pooja's sari, he throws the cake and lashes out at her!
Zoya Wears Pooja’s Sari
On seeing the projector, Zoya realises that she is wearing Pooja's sari. Aditya is furious at Zoya, while Mahi comes to her rescue.
Pooja & Yash’s Morphed Pictures
In the upcoming episodes, Aditya drags Zoya to a room which is filled with Yash and Pooja's pictures. Zoya doesn't know that the pictures are morphed. Apparently, this will be done by Aditya as he wants to convince Zoya that her husband Yash was cheating on her.
Zoya Slits Her Wrist!
If this was not enough, Zoya and Aditya receive envelopes that have divorce papers. They find that Yash has signed the divorce papers, while Pooja hasn't. Zoya could never believe that Yash didn't love her. But the divorce papers come as a jolt. She takes an extreme step and slits her wrist!
Aditya & Zoya
Will Adiya tell Zoya the truth (after seeing how sensitive Zoya is) or will she find the truth herself. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
