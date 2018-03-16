 »   »   » Beyhadh Actor Piyush Sahdev In Trouble Again; This Time His Wife To File Case Against Him!

A couple of months ago, Beyhadh actor, Piyush Sahdev landed in BIG trouble as he was arrested on the charges of rape. Initially, his bail was rejected, but later the actor was granted bail. The victim is a model by profession and it is said that she was from Beyhadh team!

Also, the actor had announced about his divorce with actress, Akangsha Rawat. Piyush and Akangsha have been living separately since April 2017. When he was asked regarding trouble in his marriage, he had said that he doesn't want to comment on it as he wants to resolve many things soon! But now, the actor has again landed in trouble. And this time, his wife is preparing to file a case against him!

According to Spotboye report, the actress will be filing case against him and the charges are cheating her of her money! Apparently, Piyush has not paid the rents of the apartment in which he and Akangsha resided.

Piyush had said Akangsha that rents were being duly paid, but she recently got to know that he was lying to her in this regard.

According to the website's report, "Piyush was virtually bedridden for 2.5 years and then got a knee surgery done post (October 2014) Sapne Suhane. After this, he suffered many slip discs which in turn led to excessive weight gain. At one point, Piyush weighed 108 kg. By this time, he had also taken several loans from Akangshas's father. However, after separation, he has refused to repay the father-daughter duo back."

The report further says, "Akangsha even has emails where he has agreed to pay back her money, then another email where he has agreed to clear the skipped unpaid rent. But he did nothing except false/empty promises."

Well, it has to be seen what Piyush has to say regarding the same! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

