 »   »   » Beyhadh Actor Piyush Sahdev Is Out Of Jail; Wants To Get Back To Work & Resolve Many Things!

Beyhadh actor, Piyush Sahdev had got himself into a legal mess. The actor was arrested on the charges of rape. According to the report, the victim is a model by profession and she had filed a police complaint against Piyush at the Versova police station!

Piyush was later shifted to Authur Road Jail. Initially, his bail was rejected. But recently, the actor got bail and is out from the jail. Since the accuser was in a relationship with Piyush since a long time and shared an intimate relationship with him, accusing him of rape was unjustified.

Piyush Is Out Of Jail! As per Tellychakkar report, investigation is on and Piyush will have to be present as and when the court hearing is held. Piyush, who is now out of the jail, is thankful to God. Piyush Wants To Get Back To Work Piyush was quoted by BT as saying, "The case is sub judice and I will talk only with my lawyers' consent. Nobody likes to be in jail; I have lost many days of my life. I just want to get back to work now." The Actor Says The Real Truth Will Come Out Soon! He further added, "I would like to thank all those who didn't jump to conclusions and believed that the judicial system should decide who is wrong or right. I have full faith in the judiciary of our country and the real truth will come out soon." Is Piyush Permitted To Travel Outside The Country? The actor said, clarified that he can travel anywhere for work, but needs to be present for judicial proceedings on the case. He adds that he will abide by the rules. Piyush & Akangsha It has to be recalled that Piyush had also announced about his divorce with actress, Akangsha Rawat. Piyush and Akangsha have been living separately since April 2017. Piyush Wants To Resolve Many Things Soon! There were also reports that Akangsha is moving out of the house that they once shared. When asked regarding trouble in his marriage, Piyush said, "I have to resolve many things soon, but I can't comment on it now."

