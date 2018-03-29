 »   »   » Beyhadh Actor Piyush Sahdev Is Back With Web Series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai

Piyush Sahdev, who became popular with his role (Samay) on Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh, got himself into a legal mess as he was arrested on the charges of rape! The victim is a model by profession and it is said that she was from Beyhadh team!

Initially, his bail was rejected, but later the actor was granted bail. Now, the actor will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, which stars Mona Singh and Ronit Roy. The actor will be seen playing the role of Mona's friend.

In an interview to Bollywood Life, the actor revealed about his character on the show and how he spent past few months as he has been going through a difficult phase.

When asked about his role on the show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, the actor said, "I'm playing Mona Singh's friend who was together with her in college. In the series, we meet after many years. On seeing me with her, the lead male protagonist which is played by Ronit Roy, thinks there's a love angle between us."

The actor revealed to the entertainment portal that his family and friends, who supported him, kept him going during his difficult time. He added, "I was worried what people will think about me and so on... but by God's grace I realised that there was actually nothing to be worried about."

He further added, "All my colleagues and the people whom I have worked with in the past, were very warm and supportive of me. The way they showed their trust brought me back to work again."

When asked as to who were his greatest support during these difficult phase, the actor said, "My mother! She is no more but she's always there with me to guide and support me. My brother, Gireesh Sahdev, sister Meher Vij and father supported me a lot. What else does a person need when he has his family standing on his side!"