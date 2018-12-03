 »   »   »  Bharti-Harsh & Aashka-Brent Share Adorable Messages On Their First Wedding Anniversary!

Bharti Singh On Her First Wedding Anniversary

Sharing a video, Bharti wrote, "Celebrating the best decision we have made till date @haarshlimbachiyaa30. One year of togetherness. Thank you to everyone who put together all arrangements and to everyone who came or sent their virtual wishes... Thank you so much and love you all!" - (sic)

Harsh Wishes Bharti In The Cutest Way!

Harsh too shared the video and wrote, "Let's celebrate the day you gave up on looking for anyone better than me. Happy anniversary @bharti.laughterqueen!" - (sic)

Aashka Wishes Brent In An Adorable Way!

Aashka shared a video and wrote, "THE BEST YEAR OF MY LIFE! Many more to come... HAPPY FIRST ANNIVERSARY @ibrentgoble. you are my whole world... This aisle made my life shine each step I took towards you mae the good stay and the bad go. Your love is my power. Power to recognise so much more. So thankful for everything... #happyfirstannyversary." - (sic)

Brent Can’t Take His Eyes Off Aashka!

Brent shared an adorable picture from their white wedding and wrote, 1 year ago, on the other side of the world, my life transformed forever. Dressed in my mother's gown, my eyes welled up with the most beautiful sight I had ever seen. It was a moment that I would never forget. Each detail would be etched into my memory forever... Since then we charted new paths together, hand in hand. And grew as individuals and together, hand in hand... How you have enriched my life... how kind God is. I love you @aashkagoradia." - (sic)