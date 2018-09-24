English
 »   »   »  Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Diagnosed With Dengue; Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital!

Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Diagnosed With Dengue; Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital!

    Comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, they were seen during the launch of Bigg Boss 12 and it was said that they would participate. But it seems that it was just a gimmick! There were also reports that Bharti and Harsh are coming up with a chat show! The chat show will have Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestants - Avika Gor, Karan Wahi, Riddhima Pandit and others to name a few. Recently, the couple were shooting for something exciting, but the shoot and media interacting were cancelled because of their illness.

    It is also being said that Avika too was shooting with the couple and she too has fallen sick! Both Harsh and Bharti were down with fever due to which their platelet count dropped. As per Spotboye report, after detailed check-ups and blood test, the couple was diagnosed with Dengue. The doctor advised them to get admitted.

    The couple was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, on September 22, 2018. Apparently, the doctors have kept the two under observation.

    We wish a speedy recovery to Harsh, Bharti and Avika.

