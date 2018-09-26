 »   »   »  Bharti Singh Recovering From Dengue; Confirms Harsh Limbachiyaa Was Not Hospitalised!

Bharti Singh shares SPECIAL message for fans from hospital after DENGUE; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Recently, there were reports that comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were diagnosed with dengue and are admitted to the Kokilaben hospital! It was said that the couple was shooting for something interesting with Avika Gor, but the shoot and media interaction were cancelled, as they fell sick! Apparently, Harsh and Bharti were down with fever due to which their platelet count had dropped. After detailed check-ups and blood tests, the couple was diagnosed with dengue and the doctor advised them to get admitted.

Recently, Bharti updated her fans from the hospital. She shared a video in which she was seen saying that she is doing well now and will get discharged in a couple of days. She also asked fans to drink clean water and kill mosquitoes! She thanked the fans for their love, blessings and wishes. She also clarified that Harsh is absolutely fine and was not admitted. She also promised the fans that she will come LIVE soon.

Bharti shared the video and wrote, "Your love, wishes and prayers are helping me recover. Thank you so much guys for always supporting. ❤Love you loads guys 🤗😊 Bouncing back in action soon and definitely will be doing a live session with you guys! ❤️ #BhartiisBack #liveSession #comingsoon #healthyish." - (sic)

Harsh too shared the video and wrote, "@bharti.laughterqueen is recovering now... She is feeling much better... Thanks for all the love and wishes you've been giving her. P. S. : I wasn't giving her company in the hospital.... I was absolutely fine... Thanks for the extra wishes and love though 😝 #BhartiisBack #healthy #fit." - (sic)

On the work front, Bharti and Harsh are coming up with a chat show! The chat show will have Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestants - Avika Gor, Karan Wahi, Riddhima Pandit and others to name a few.

