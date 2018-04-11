 »   »   » Bharti Singh Spoke To Kapil Sharma After Recent Fiasco & Here’s What He Told Her

Related Articles
Kapil Sharma, who recently made news for Twitter controversy, is going through a tough phase. A lot of actors have come out in open to support the actor-comedian.
In the recent interview to TOI, Bharti Singh has said that she is upset to see her guru in a state of depression. Like everyone, she too feels that Kapil's health condition is bad as his dream project, Firangi failed. She adds that he is facing health issues and all he needs is love right now!
‘It Breaks My Heart And Makes Me Cry To See Kapil Bhai In This State’
Talking to TOI, Bharti said, "It breaks my heart and makes me cry to see Kapil bhai in this state. He is the one who made us all laugh and put a smile on our faces. Now when he needs our support to come out of depression, we are troubling him. Why can't we leave him alone?"
Bharti Says
"I am not saying that the language that he used on Twitter or during the call was appropriate, but you have to understand that Kapil is someone who will never do this. Everyone knows that people have call recorders on their phone and whatever they are saying can be used against them. If he has still done it, then just think what he must be going through."
Bharti Spoke To Him After The Entire Fiasco!
Bharti also revealed that after the entire fiasco, she spoke to Kapil over the phone. She said, "I called him recently after the entire incident and he said that he is not in the right state of mind and requested to talk later."
Kapil Is Not In A Right State Of Mind!
The comedienne further added, "I told him that he doesn't need to think about the controversy as people still love him and they want to see the old Kapil back."
Bharti Always Wishes & Prays For Kapil’s Success
She added, "I will always wish and pray for his success and will always want his show to be number 1, even if I am working in some other show at the same time. I know for a fact that whenever he returns with his show, nobody will be able to compete with him."
