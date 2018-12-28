 »   »   »  Bharti Singh Waited For 9 Months To Work With Kapil Sharma; Says It’s A Big Deal For Her!

The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh waited 9 months for Kapil Sharma; Here's Why | FilmiBeat

Bharti Singh is quite close to Kapil Sharma. She has had a long association with the actor. The comedienne had been to Kapil's wedding ceremonies as well. She will be seen in Kapil's new show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, in which she will be seen playing the role of Yadav, Bhachcha Yadav's (Kiku Sharda) wife and a mother to 11 children. She says that she waited for about nine months to work with him once again.

Bharti was quoted by IANS as saying, "The wait was longer for me than the rest of the audience because when the rumours started (about Kapil's show coming to an abrupt end), I called up Kapil and assured him that no matter what the world is trying to say, we know how you really are."

"I told him that I wanted to work with him and he said, 'Yes Bharti, whenever I come back, I'll make sure that I work with you and Krushna'. This conversation happened around eight-nine months ago. In between, even I thought that he might not do it and I started getting offers from other shows, but I had decided that unless he tells me that he isn't going to do it and I should carry on, I would wait for him."

"Now the wait is finally over and on December 29, we are going on air. It is a very big deal for me. The audience must have seen Kapil, Krushna, Kikuji, Chandan and Bharti in different shows and as individuals - now we are all coming together. With all our energies combined, we are hoping for an amazing season and lot more love and support from the audience."

