 »   »   »  Bharti Singh Wants Kapil Sharma To Show The World That There Is Only One Comedy King & That’s Him!

Related Articles
- No Bad Blood Between Sony TV & Kapil Sharma, The Channel Is Waiting For His Return!
- Kapil Sharma Seeks Public Apology From Journalist & Rs 100 Crore In Damages For Defamatory Articles
- Kapil Sharma Controversy: No Evidences For Kapil’s Claims, Is The Comedian In Rehab Centre?
- Ali Asgar Never Visited Kapil Sharma, There’s Some Kind Of Campaign To Prove Kapil Mentally Unstable
- Preeti Simoes On Kapil’s Team Squashing Ali Asgar’s Statements: What Will Ali Asgar Get From Lying?
- Preeti: Kapil’s Only Problem Is That He Cannot Accept The Fact That They Were Really Good For Him
- Preeti Simoes On Kapil Sharma’s Allegations: How 'Poor' Kapil Is Ever Going To Prove All Of This!
- Preeti Simoes Had Said Kapil Sharma Is Nothing Without Her; Will Swipe Him Away From The Industry!
- Kapil Sharma: It Is Hurtful To Read Things Which Are Not True, Need Some Me Time To Recuperate
- Neha Pendse On Kapil Sharma’s New Show: No One Has Any Idea Of What’s Happening!
- Kapil Sharma Surprised With Ali Asgar’s Claim On Preeti, Is Currently Travelling With Ginni Chatrath
- Ali Asgar Feels Kapil Sharma Will Be At The Losing End If He Stops Working With Old Team!
Kapil Sharma is known as 'King Of Comedy'. Of late the actor was surrounded by controversies. Recently, he was in news for his legal action against his ex-managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes, and a journalist.
The actor-comedian had blamed the journalist for maligning his reputation by publishing negative articles against him and accused his ex-managers of wanting to extort money from him. It is also said that the actor is in depression and is taking treatment.
Kapil Had Promised That He Will Be Back With A Bang!
Because of the controversies and Kapil's ill-health, his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma on Sony TV went off air. The actor-comedian had also promised that he will return with a bang after a break!
Bharti Singh Hopes For Kapil’s Return
Many actors had supported Kapil at his difficult time and are waiting (along with his fans) for his return. Kapil's ex-colleague, Bharti Singh, is also amongst them, who is hoping for Kapil's return.
‘Kapil Is Like A Lion Who Will Roar Back Again’
Bharti was quoted by TOI as saying, "Kapil is like a lion who will roar back again. I am eagerly waiting for his comeback. He is like a teacher to me. I always pray for him and will be very happy to see him making a comeback."
Kapil Is The Only Comedy King!
The comedienne further added, "I want to tell Kapil bhai please return soon and show the world that there is only one Comedy King and that is you."
Bharti Wants To Work With Kapil & Krushna
When asked as to with which comedian she will love to share a stage with for the upcoming projects, she told the leading daily, "I would love to work again with Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek both."
No Trust Lost Between Sony TV & Kapil!
It has to be recalled that recently, even Sony TV had lent its support to Kapil. The channel's EVP and Business Head, Danish Khan revealed that no trust is lost between Sony TV and Kapil Sharma.
‘Sony Will Be More Than Happy To Associate With Kapil’
Danish was quoted by IE as saying, "Kapil will always remain a premium talent for Sony and we completely believe in Kapil and his competence. The day he is physically and mentally fit and ready to drive a show, Sony will be more than happy to associate with him."
No Bad Blood Between Sony TV & Kapil Sharma, The Channel Is Waiting For His Return!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.