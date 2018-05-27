 »   »   »  Bharti Singh Wants Kapil Sharma To Show The World That There Is Only One Comedy King & That’s Him!

Kapil Had Promised That He Will Be Back With A Bang!

Because of the controversies and Kapil's ill-health, his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma on Sony TV went off air. The actor-comedian had also promised that he will return with a bang after a break!

Bharti Singh Hopes For Kapil’s Return

Many actors had supported Kapil at his difficult time and are waiting (along with his fans) for his return. Kapil's ex-colleague, Bharti Singh, is also amongst them, who is hoping for Kapil's return.

‘Kapil Is Like A Lion Who Will Roar Back Again’

Bharti was quoted by TOI as saying, "Kapil is like a lion who will roar back again. I am eagerly waiting for his comeback. He is like a teacher to me. I always pray for him and will be very happy to see him making a comeback."

Kapil Is The Only Comedy King!

The comedienne further added, "I want to tell Kapil bhai please return soon and show the world that there is only one Comedy King and that is you."

Bharti Wants To Work With Kapil & Krushna

When asked as to with which comedian she will love to share a stage with for the upcoming projects, she told the leading daily, "I would love to work again with Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek both."

No Trust Lost Between Sony TV & Kapil!

It has to be recalled that recently, even Sony TV had lent its support to Kapil. The channel's EVP and Business Head, Danish Khan revealed that no trust is lost between Sony TV and Kapil Sharma.

‘Sony Will Be More Than Happy To Associate With Kapil’

Danish was quoted by IE as saying, "Kapil will always remain a premium talent for Sony and we completely believe in Kapil and his competence. The day he is physically and mentally fit and ready to drive a show, Sony will be more than happy to associate with him."