 »   »   » BIG SURPRISE! Bigg Boss 9’s Keith Sequeira & Rochelle Rao Get Hitched! (PICS)

Keith Sequeira & Rochelle Rao Get Hitched!

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao got married at a beach wedding on Saturday, March 3. Their white wedding was no less than a fairy tale affair.

Keith

The couple is nicknamed as KeRo by their fans. Keith shared a picture snapped with his bride and wrote, "❤️❤️ @rochellerao #KeRoGetsHitched." - (Sic)

Rochelle

Rochelle Rao too, shared a picture snapped with his Prince Charming and wrote, "Found my Prince Charming ...💙💙 @keithsequeira #KeRoGetsHitched." - (Sic)

KeRo's Wedding

The couple, who got engaged last year in February, have been dating for 2 years now. Apparently, Keith and Rochelle exchanged vows in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. It was an extremely intimate affair!

Classic White Wedding For KeRo

It was a classic white wedding at a quiet resort. Dressed in a beautiful white gown, Rochelle looked like a princess, while Keith looked dapper in blue blazer and pant.

KeRo Ki Shaadi

Evelyn Sharma, who attended KeRo's wedding, shared a picture and wrote, "#KeRo की शादी!!! 😍💥🏖️ You two are the loveliest couple! It was a dream to witness those beautiful vows and your deep unconditional love towards each other! What makes you shine is that you always have more love to give to those around you ♥️ @keithsequeira @rochellerao we love you guys! And we pray for God's blessings! An overflow of joy, peace and love to last forever! ♥️🦋 #kerogetshitched."

KeRo Started Off As Great Friends First!

Talking about Rochelle, Keith had told IE, "When I first met Rochelle, I got to know that she is a very transparent person, who has an extremely affectionate side to her. She is also a very fun person, and has a great sense of humour. So, it was over a period of time that we got to know each other well. We started off as great friends first, and that's when I realized that it was my moment of love."

What He Loves About Rochelle?

"The first thing that I love about Rochelle is that she is an emotional rock for me. It also helps that since we come from similar backgrounds, we understand each other better and so she just gets me, always. She is also a very spiritual being, which I really relate to.

What He Hates About Rochelle?

"The one thing I don't feel really helps her is that she is very emotionally vulnerable at times. It is good to be honest, but not very helpful in this day and age. However, it's all a part of her! So, there isn't anything that I don't like about her."