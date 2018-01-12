 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Aamir Ali Asks Why So Much #Padman Promotion & We Agree With Him!

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan PROMOTES Akshay Kumar's Padman during the task ? | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 finale is just a couple of days away! Post Akash Dadlani's eviction, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are seen fighting for Bigg Boss 11 trophy.

We had already reported that Akshay Kumar will be on the show, during the grand finale. He will be seen promoting his upcoming film, Padman on the show. But, we could see Padman's promotion before Akshay Kumar's entry or the finale episode!

Vikas City Task During ‘Vikas City', task, Vikas is seen as a dictator and he orders everyone in the house. If anyone fails to follow his order, he would be profited and gets to earn Rs 3 Lakhs (per loss). This amount would be deducted from the prize money. Vikas Orders Shilpa & Hina Vikas asks Shilpa and Hina to play sisters, hug and kiss each other until the task completes. Both the girls happily agree. But when Vikas asks both of them to wear saris, Hina refuses to, saying she was in pain as she had girl's problem! Hina's Problem Vikas found hard to believe since she soon got fine! Both of them are seen discussing about the same. Bigg Boss fans took to social media as they found it funny as none of them could say periods. Aamir Ali Asks Why So Much #Padman Promotion Television actor took to social media, "Why so much of #padman promotion in today's episode.. plzz keep it for finale 🙈 #BigBoss11 @ColorsTV." Also, check out a few fans comments on the actors' tweet... Aamchi Mumbai "Hina mam hadd ho gayi.. bhaiya yeh aapka ghar nahi hai.. yeh National tv hai.. sab dekhte hai.. itni badi celebrity innuu saa dimag bhaiya kaise... Duniya yeh sab problem leke kaam kr rahi hai.. aap 🙏 thoda dimag lagaiye hina ji.." @shabnam27695 "😂😂😂😂😂 MY GOD AAMIR well said but hina aisi bachkani harkate kyu kar rahi ho or vikas well done kitne achhese sort out kiya is mamle ko VIKAS DESERVE THE WIN #VikasDeservesTheWin." @guptatripti37 "Haha.. But it's serious y Hina said lied about her girl problem..thats totally wrong... ND Vikas totally understand the problem of girls.. Proud of him.. #VoteForVikas #VikasGuptaFTW." @Nabila7861 & @GarimaMunjal1 @Nabila7861: hahaha...... girl is making girl problem a issue... good job @eyehinakhan

@GarimaMunjal1: Hina playing girl card .. @eyehinakhan

