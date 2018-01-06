 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: After Sapna Choudhary, Arshi Khan To Do An Item Song!

The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 11 season are leaving no stones unturned to utilise the fame that they garnered from the reality show. As we saw, Sapna Choudhary bagged an opportunity to perform in Colors' show, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani.

Now it is said that Arshi Khan too, had bagged an opportunity to perform an item song! No, it is not for the same show. Read on to know more...

Arshi To Do An Item Number According to Spotboye report, Arshi Khan is likely to shoot for an item number as a celebrity in &TV's show, Meri Hanikarak Biwi! The show stars Karan Suchak and Jiyaa Shankar in the lead roles. Arshi To Make A Guest Appearance On A TV Show Arshi was quoted by the website as saying, "I am loving the fame right now. And soon I will be making a guest appearance in daily soap Meri Hanikarak Biwi. Things haven't been finalised yet but if all goes well, I will shoot for an item song in that show. I am really excited about it." Arshi Has Signed Her First Bollywood Film? There are also reports that Arshi Khan has signed her first Bollywood film, but Arshi's manager didn't reveal much about the film. However, it is being said that the details of the film might be revealed post Bigg Boss 11 finale! Arshi On Entertainment Ki Raat On the other hand, Arshi will be seen in Colors' show, Entertainment Ki Raat. Recently, Bandgi Kalra and Hiten Tejwani too, were seen on the show. Arshi Khan Vs Anu Malik As per the latest promo of the show, in a mike drop challenge, Anu Malik will be seen trolling Arshi Khan, while in response to Anu's comments, Arshi reveals that she will soon be seen in Bollywood films. Arshi Compares Herself With Aish & Kajol! In the promo, Arshi is also seen comparing herself with popular Bollywood actresses, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kajol! Arshi Reveals Hina’s Favourite Chore Is Cleaning Toilets! Meanwhile, in a chat with Bollywoodlife, Arshi revealed that Hina Khan's favourite chore in the house is cleaning toilets. She revealed that every time the captain of the week divided chores in the house, Hina would only take up cleaning toilets!

