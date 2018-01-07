 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Aiyaary’s Sidharth Malhotra & Manoj Bajpai Join Salman; Housemates Count The Votes!

Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards the finale. This is the last Weekend Ka Vaar, as next week, we will witness Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale.

In the latest episode, we saw Salman Khan questioning the contestants regarding their rankings. He rebukes the contestants especially Shilpa, Vikas and Hina letting Akash Dadlani stand at number one spot. Read the highlights of the latest episode and also check out what's in store in the upcoming episodes...

Salman Feels Akash Not Worth To Be On No. 1 Spot! Salman feels Akash is not worth number one spot, while the other contestants too, agree. But Akash still justifies that he is number one as many celebrities praised him. The other contestants tell Salman that since they couldn't argue with him, they let him stand at number one spot. Contestants Rank Themselves Again Salman even asks the contestants to rank themselves again. Except Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani other contestants rank themselves on the scale of 1 to 6, yet again Rani Mukherjee Enters The House Rani Mukherjee is on Bigg Boss sets to promote her upcoming film, Hichki. She enters the house as a teacher, and plays a fun task with the contestants who play her students. Rani Wants Salman To Have Kids! As we revealed earlier, Shilpa mocks Hina and vice versa. Vikas is seen mocking Akash, while Luv acts like Puneesh. Akash imitates Vikas Gupta. Rani also joins Salman on the sets and is seen playing fun task with Salman. Rani also tells Salman that she doesn't want him to get married, but have kids! Salman Plays Fun Task With Housemates Salman then plays fun task with the contestants. He asks Hina, Vikas, Shilpa and Puneesh questions for which they have to answer honestly. If they get it right, they will get a green signal and will be sloshed green liquid (slime). Hina & Shilpa Win! Vikas play it safe, but he was also not spared! All the four contestants were sloshed with green liquid (slime). Salman congratulates Shilpa and Hina as they win trophies (as they were honest). Sidharth & Manoj On Bigg Boss 11 In the upcoming episode, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpai join Salman. Both of them promote their film, Aiyaary on Bigg Boss sets. They also play fun task with the contestants. Housemates Play Football! As per the promo, the garden area is made into football ground. Sidharth and Manoj enjoy as the contestants play football while hopping! Housemates Count Their Votes! It has to be recalled that the nominated contestants had been to the mall. The people at the mall had voted for them. Now, it's time for result! Since someone from Hina, Luv, Shilpa and Vikas had to leave, the contestants were asked to count their votes!

As per reports, Luv Tyagi got the least votes compared to others and has been evicted. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

Bigg Boss 11: While Shilpa & Hina's Fans Trend Their Favourites On Twitter, Vikas Creates A Record!