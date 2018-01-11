 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Akash Clarifies All Is Well Between Him & Shilpa; Calls Him & Arshi DYNAMIC Duo

Akash Dadlani, the crazy contestant of the Bigg Boss 11 house, was recently evicted during the midnight eviction. Akash was one among the top five finalists and had said that he is happy that he had come so long.

His eviction didn't come as a surprise, his crazy antics to be blamed. Most of the time, Akash crossed the limits, which not only irritated the contestants but also the fans. Salman Khan was also visibly unhappy as he felt Akash did not deserve to be among top five contestants. Here's what Akash has to say post his eviction...

Why Akash Did Weird Things In The House? When asked about the weird things that he did inside the house, Akash told HT, "I was doing everything for the show, trust me. In real life, I am totally different from what I was inside the Bigg Boss house." Akash Says... "I am from America and I scored 90 per cent in Psychology (in college), so obviously, I knew how to generate reaction and stay in spotlight. Also, I wanted to make sure that I could give content to Bigg Boss. It's the best show ever and I wanted to make sure that it keeps on getting good TRPs." Why Do Contestants Call Akash, Mad! As to why other the contestants called him mad, Akash told the leading daily, "Along with doing what is right, I admit that I also made mistakes. And that might be the reason behind it (calling me mad)." Akash says His Inmates Loved Him! He adds, "But they all loved me, too. Being an emotional guy, I did not want to hurt anyone and enjoyed being with everyone." All Is Well Between Him & Shilpa Akash adds that he is close to Puneesh and Shilpa. He said, "The first 10 weeks were good. We (Shilpa and I) shared a mother-son relationship, and used to hug, kiss and joke all the time. But, somewhere down the line, she became uncomfortable, however, things are fine now." Akash & Arshi Meanwhile, he adds that he has nothing more than friendship with Arshi Khan. It has to be recalled that Akash was quite close to Arshi, he hugged her, kissed her and even shared the same bed. Akash & Arshi Are Dynamic Duo Regarding Arshi, Akash says that she is a hot girl and a rapper (which he is) always gets hot girls! He added that he loved being with her and supported each other throughout. He referred to them as the dynamic duo in Bigg Boss house! Akash Wants Puneesh, Hina Or Vikas To Win! Surprisingly, Akash didn't take Shilpa's name as winner! He added that he wants either his friend Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta (as he was very good at manipulating and make sure people around him do what he wanted) or Hina Khan to win the show. Akash Wants To Concentrate On His Single! Akash thanks Bigg Boss and now wants to concentrate on his single with singer Pawni Pandey! He added, "I am excited about the song; it has come out really well. Pawni [who sung Laila Main Laila in Raees] is a gem to work with. I have just rapped in the song and we will soon shoot a video. Hopefully, we will release it soon." Regarding Vishal Dadlani... Regarding Vishal Dadlani (whom Akash's mother clarified is family and also added that she has photos of him attending her marriage), Akash said, "My mother has already told everything clearly." Akash Wants To Concentrate On His Career! He adds that he wants to become a big man by his own talent. He added, "I will become the best rapper in India and also work in Hollywood and make my country proud like Priyanka Chopra." He further said that rapping for Salman is a dream that both he and his mother would cherish.

