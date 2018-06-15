English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 11’s Akash Dadlani Is Back With ‘Bang Bang’ & Shilpa Shinde Is The First One To Watch It!

Bigg Boss 11’s Akash Dadlani Is Back With ‘Bang Bang’ & Shilpa Shinde Is The First One To Watch It!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Akash Dadlani became popular with his Bigg Boss stint. Although he irritated a few with his annoying behaviour, he made many laugh with his funny antics. It has to be recalled that his rap, 'Bang Bang' that he made in the Bigg Boss 11 house became the anthem of the year for the contestants.

    Now, A-cash (his nickname) is back with his first single 'Bang Bang'. He also revealed the first poster of his album!

    Bang Bang Poster

    Sharing the colourful poster, Akash wrote, "#BangBang @iacashdadlani @mistabaazofficial @priyanka.goyat @envyworldwide Exclusively on @gaana.official @vnai4u @itsrdm @rishabhrpm @vidyutwasnik @saranelavarasu_dp." - (sic)

    Shilpa Is First To Watch ‘Bang Bang’

    Interestingly, his favourite (his Bigg Boss mummy) Shilpa Shinde is the first one to watch ‘Bang Bang'. Akash shared the video, in which Shilpa was seen telling that the video is ‘super'!

    Shilpa & Akash

    Sharing the video, Akash wrote, "Had an amazing time with @shilpa_shinde_official it's been so long, but finally the Bang Bang Team reunites thanks for all the love and support my Big Boss mummy 😀🙏 #BangBang coming soon exclusively on @envyworldwide." - (sic)

    Sapna Choudhary & Akash

    Not just Shilpa, his inmate Sapna Choudhary was also seen requesting viewers to watch ‘Bang Bang'. Sapna shared the video and wrote, "#SapnaChoudhary wishes @iacashdadlani for his Upcoming Music Video #BangBang." - (sic)

    Akash & Mahesh Bhatt Doing The ‘Bang Bang’ Movements

    Akash has been busy after the show recording songs with artistes like Pawni Pandey. Recently, he was also spotted with Mahesh Bhatt, in which the veteran film-maker was seen doing the Bang Bang movements with Akash!

    Mahesh Bhatt Praises Akash

    Mahesh Bhatt had shared the picture and wrote, "Acash Dadlani rocks !!!! Electrifying energy! He leaves me with this thought: You become what you believe! #Bang Bang. Coming soon on Envy worldwide!" - (sic)

    Akash With Mahesh Bhatt

    Sharing the film-maker's message, Akash wrote, "One of my best moments and achievements thank you so much @maheshfilm you are a friend and a father figure, and a genius 😀 and @vnai4u thanks for getting me everywhere 😀love you brother from another mother 😀 something very big is coming very soon #BangBang." - (sic)

    Had an amazing time with @shilpa_shinde_official it's been so long, but finally the Bang Bang Team reunites thanks for all the love and support my Big Boss mummy 😀🙏 #BangBang coming soon exclusively on @envyworldwide

    A post shared by Akash Dadlani (@iacashdadlani) on Jun 12, 2018 at 10:52pm PDT

    Apart from Shilpa and Sapna, his inmates Hiten Tejwani and Mehajabi Siddiqui wished Akash Dadlani for his first album.

    Well, we are waiting for the song, what about you? Hit the comment box to share your views.

    The TRP Ratings Are Out! Naagin 3 Gets A Huge Opening; Breaks Records With Massive Ratings!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue