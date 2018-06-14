 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 11’s Akash Dadlani Is Back With ‘Bang Bang’ & Shilpa Shinde Is The First One To Watch It!

Bang Bang Poster

Sharing the colourful poster, Akash wrote, "#BangBang @iacashdadlani @mistabaazofficial @priyanka.goyat @envyworldwide Exclusively on @gaana.official @vnai4u @itsrdm @rishabhrpm @vidyutwasnik @saranelavarasu_dp." - (sic)

Shilpa Is First To Watch ‘Bang Bang’

Interestingly, his favourite (his Bigg Boss mummy) Shilpa Shinde is the first one to watch ‘Bang Bang'. Akash shared the video, in which Shilpa was seen telling that the video is ‘super'!

Shilpa & Akash

Sharing the video, Akash wrote, "Had an amazing time with @shilpa_shinde_official it's been so long, but finally the Bang Bang Team reunites thanks for all the love and support my Big Boss mummy 😀🙏 #BangBang coming soon exclusively on @envyworldwide." - (sic)

Sapna Choudhary & Akash

Not just Shilpa, his inmate Sapna Choudhary was also seen requesting viewers to watch ‘Bang Bang'. Sapna shared the video and wrote, "#SapnaChoudhary wishes @iacashdadlani for his Upcoming Music Video #BangBang." - (sic)

Akash & Mahesh Bhatt Doing The ‘Bang Bang’ Movements

Akash has been busy after the show recording songs with artistes like Pawni Pandey. Recently, he was also spotted with Mahesh Bhatt, in which the veteran film-maker was seen doing the Bang Bang movements with Akash!

Mahesh Bhatt Praises Akash

Mahesh Bhatt had shared the picture and wrote, "Acash Dadlani rocks !!!! Electrifying energy! He leaves me with this thought: You become what you believe! #Bang Bang. Coming soon on Envy worldwide!" - (sic)

Akash With Mahesh Bhatt

Sharing the film-maker's message, Akash wrote, "One of my best moments and achievements thank you so much @maheshfilm you are a friend and a father figure, and a genius 😀 and @vnai4u thanks for getting me everywhere 😀love you brother from another mother 😀 something very big is coming very soon #BangBang." - (sic)