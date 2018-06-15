 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 11’s Akash Dadlani Is Back With ‘Bang Bang’ & Shilpa Shinde Is The First One To Watch It!

Related Articles
Akash Dadlani became quite popular with his Bigg Boss stint. Although he irritated a few contestants with his annoying behaviour, he made many laugh with his funny antics. It has to be recalled that his rap, 'Bang Bang' that he made in the Bigg Boss 11 house became the anthem of the year for the contestants.
Now, A-Cash (his nickname) is back with his first single 'Bang Bang'. He also revealed the first poster of his album!
Bang Bang Poster
Sharing the colourful poster, Akash wrote, "#BangBang @iacashdadlani @mistabaazofficial @priyanka.goyat @envyworldwide Exclusively on @gaana.official @vnai4u @itsrdm @rishabhrpm @vidyutwasnik @saranelavarasu_dp." - (sic)
Shilpa Is The First To Watch ‘Bang Bang’
Interestingly, his favourite (his Bigg Boss mummy) Shilpa Shinde is the first one to watch ‘Bang Bang'. Akash shared the video, in which Shilpa was seen telling that the video is ‘super'!
Shilpa & Akash
Sharing the video, Akash wrote, "Had an amazing time with @shilpa_shinde_official it's been so long, but finally the Bang Bang Team reunites thanks for all the love and support my Big Boss mummy 😀🙏 #BangBang coming soon exclusively on @envyworldwide." - (sic)
Sapna Choudhary & Akash
Not just Shilpa, his inmate Sapna Choudhary was also seen requesting the fans to watch ‘Bang Bang'. Sapna shared the video and wrote, "#SapnaChoudhary wishes @iacashdadlani for his Upcoming Music Video #BangBang." - (sic)
Akash & Mahesh Bhatt Doing The ‘Bang Bang’ Moves
Akash has been busy after the show recording songs with artistes like Pawni Pandey. Recently, he was also spotted with Mahesh Bhatt, in which the veteran film-maker was seen doing the Bang Bang moves with Akash!
Mahesh Bhatt Praises Akash
Mahesh Bhatt had shared the picture and wrote, "Acash Dadlani rocks !!!! Electrifying energy! He leaves me with this thought: You become what you believe! #Bang Bang. Coming soon on Envy worldwide!" - (sic)
Akash With Mahesh Bhatt
Sharing the film-maker's message, Akash wrote, "One of my best moments and achievements thank you so much @maheshfilm you are a friend and a father figure, and a genius 😀 and @vnai4u thanks for getting me everywhere 😀love you brother from another mother 😀 something very big is coming very soon #BangBang." - (sic)
Had an amazing time with @shilpa_shinde_official it's been so long, but finally the Bang Bang Team reunites thanks for all the love and support my Big Boss mummy 😀🙏 #BangBang coming soon exclusively on @envyworldwide
A post shared by Akash Dadlani (@iacashdadlani) on Jun 12, 2018 at 10:52pm PDT
Apart from Shilpa and Sapna, his inmates Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma and Mehajabi Siddiqui wished Akash Dadlani for his first album.
Well, we are waiting for the song, what about you? Hit the comment box to share your views.
