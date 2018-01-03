 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Akash & Vikas Out Of Ticket To Finale Race; These Two Contestants Win The Task!

Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards the finale. The game is getting interesting with each passing day. Recently, we saw the contestants, after a lot of discussions and arguments, ranking themselves from the scale 1 to 6.

While Vikas Gupta stood in the sixth spot, Hina Khan took the fifth spot. Shilpa, Luv, Puneesh and Akash ranked themselves at fourth to first spots, respectively. Also, in the latest episode, we saw the contestants fighting to win Ticket To Finale!

Ticket To Finale Task According to the task, the fate of the contestants will be depended on the other contestant. All the six contestants have to carry the bag of the other contestant and climb the mountain that is made in the garden area. Ticket To Finale Task Rules The contestants need to carry the bag on their backs and keep peddling. Also, they can empty the bag of the other contestant, who they think do not deserve to become the contender for ‘Ticket To Finale'. Two Winners Of Ticket To Finale After every round, the bags will be measured. The contestant whose bag has less content will have one magnetic bag removed from the housemate's name (on the board). At the end of the task, the two contestants who have maximum magnetic bags would be declared as winners and will be ‘Contenders' of ‘Ticket To Finale'. First Round Of Ticket To Finale Task In the first round, Bigg Boss assigns whose bag a contestant needs to carry. None of the contestant empties the bag. The contestants then decide to play the game individually and not to make a deal to save others. Vikas Brainwashes Other Contestants Hina and Luv decide to empty everybody's bags, and luck would save them! Well, this seemed to be a good move! Meanwhile, Vikas tries to brainwash other contestant and tries to make a deal with Hina. Vikas & Akash Out Of Ticket To Finale Race! In the second, third and fourth rounds, Akash, Shilpa and Vikas lose magnetic bags. In the upcoming episode, only four contestants - Shilpa, Puneesh, Luv and Hina are seen on the mountain, which means Vikas and Akash are out of the Ticket To Finale race! Hina & Luv Fight In the upcoming episode, we will see Hina trying to empty Luv's bag, while Luv lashes out at her. Both of them have a major argument after the task. She even calls Luv, ‘darpok'. Puneesh & Luv Win Ticket To Finale Task! We had already revealed that Puneesh has won the task, and he is one among the top 5 finalist. According to the latest report, Luv has won the task and has become the second contestant to enter the top 5 spot!

(Images Source: Colors TV)

Bigg Boss 11: Rocky Says His Bond With Hina Khan Is Very Real!