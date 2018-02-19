 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi HITS BACK At Shilpa; Calls Her A Useless Friend; Asks Her Not To Let Media In!

Arshi Calls Shilpa, A Useless Friend!

Arshi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am still using her name ... ohh yaa... that's why she chooses to follow my interviews and gives statements after statements. Let me not give her another chance to talk against me and grab headlines. I choose not to comment on my useless friend."

Shilpa Misunderstood Arshi’s Statements!

Arshi feels Shilpa misunderstood her statements that were made regarding her marriage. She said, "Why will I talk about others? If people ask me something about Shilpa and I am aware of the topic, I will obviously react and I did the same."

Arshi Asks Shilpa To Calm Down!

Arshi says that she was not gossiping and didn't ask people to ask her about Shilpa. She asks Shilpa to calm down as she has been a celebrity all this while and doesn't need to react to everything.

Arshi Feels…

Arshi adds, "If she continues to behave this way, it will only go against her as this will show that she doesn't respect the friends she made in the Bigg Boss house."

Arshi Adds…

"For me, everyone is like a family. Even when I see any of my Bigg Boss inmate's pictures on social media, I feel like it is my family member. That's my upbringing."

Arshi Respects Shilpa!

Arshi further added, "I remember someone said to me in the house that Maa kaha hai toh respect karo. From that time onwards, I have always respected Shilpa and I will continue to be the same."

Arshi Asks Shilpa Not To Include Media

"I feel if she had any problem with me, she could have picked up her phone and called me up, instead of including the media. I would like to tell her we are sisters and not to include the media in our fights."