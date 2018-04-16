 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan, Akash & Others Have A Blast At Sapna Choudhary’s Brother’s Wedding!

Related Articles
Bigg Boss 11 got over, but the fun isn't over yet! A few contestants reunited at various occasions. Recently, Bigg Boss 11's contestants, Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawala, Akash Dadlani and Mehajabi Siddiqui reunited at Sapna Choudhary's brother's wedding.
At the event, it was surprising to see Arshi and Sapna together, as in the Bigg Boss house the contestants were usually seen fighting. Going by the pictures, it looks like the contestants had a lot of fun at the event.
Sapna Choudhary’s Brother’s Wedding
Sapna too, shared a few pictures snapped with her Bigg Boss 11 inmates, Arshi Khan and Mehajabi Siddiqui and wrote, "Happy moments with friends..."
Akash & Sapna
She also shared a picture snapped with her Bigg Boss 11 inmate, Akash Dadlani and wrote, "Happy moments with Dadlani khandan ke chirag ..."
Mehajabi At Sapna’s Brother’s Wedding
Mehajabi too, shared a few pictures and funny videos from the wedding. She wrote, "#In #wedding @itssapnachoudhary brother# karan #with @arshikofficial @theazimsheikh @sheikhstar7193 @iacashdadlani 😊😊😘😘."
Arshi & Sapna
Arshi too, shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremony. Arshi and Sapna were also seen dancing for ‘Mere Raskhe Qamar' song. Sharing the video, Arshi wrote, "Ummaaaaahhhhhh love you @itssapnachoudhary lovely night with your family 🤣😃😄."
Akash Dadlani
Akash Dadlani, who also attended the event, shared a few pictures. Sharing this picture, Akash wrote, "Having a great time at the wedding ✌️😀 @shaktisinghsehrawat @rishabhrpm @itusharmahajan #acash #bangbang."
Benafsha With Shilpa
Meanwhile, Benafsha Soonawala was seen reuniting with Shilpa Shinde. Sharing a picture, Ben wrote, "Shilpu Ma!! Pyaaaariii. You always have so much love to give me. Ghar mein toh nahi, zindagi mein hamesha aapki baat aur advice manungi. Real life is more important anyway ❤️ P.s we have similar cheeeeks!! @shilpa_shinde_official."
