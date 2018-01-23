 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas, Priyank, Akash & Others Enjoy At Arshi’s Grand Bash Sans Hina & Shilpa! (PICS)

Arshi Hosts A Grand Bash

Arshi Khan hosted a grand bash for her close friends in Mumbai. At the party, Arshi looked gorgeous. She also interacted with media. When asked about the guest list, Arshi revealed that she had invited her close friends.

Arshi’s Guest List

At the party, Arshi's close friends, Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta (and his mother) were present. Also, Mehajabi Siddiqui, Jyoti Kumar and Sabyasachi Satpathy were spotted at the party.

Jyoti Kumari Looked Completely Different

As per the videos that are doing the rounds on social media, Jyoti Kumari looked completely different. Vikas was also seen complimenting Jyoti, who was close to him in the Bigg Boss house.

BB 11 Contestants Have A Blast At The Party

In another video, Akash was seen rapping, while the others enjoyed it. Vikas and Arshi were also seen cutting a cake at the party. They were also seen dancing their heart out at the party.

Sambhavana Seth Attends Arshi’s Grand Bash

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sambhavana Seth was also spotted at the party. It has to be recalled that Sambhavana was reviewing this season's Bigg Boss. At the party, Sambhavana was also seen interacting with media.

Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde

Arshi was close to Shilpa during the initial days in the Bigg Boss 11 house. We thought Shilpa would attend the party, but the actress gave it a miss! When media asked whether Hina was invited to the party, Arshi clarified that she has invited everyone who is close to her, and it is their wish whether to attend the party or not!