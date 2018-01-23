 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas, Priyank, Akash & Others Enjoy At Arshi’s Grand Bash Sans Hina & Shilpa! (PICS)

Bigg Boss 11 ended on January 14, and the contestants are busy partying! Recently, we reported as to how Hina Khan was seen partying with her boyfriend, Rocky and friends, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh.
Also, recently, Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma, Arshi Khan and Mehajabi Siddiqui were seen enjoying with Vikas Gupta and his mother. Now, Arshi Khan has organised a grand party for her friends.
Arshi Hosts A Grand Bash
Arshi Khan hosted a grand bash for her close friends in Mumbai. At the party, Arshi looked gorgeous. She also interacted with media. When asked about the guest list, Arshi revealed that she had invited her close friends.
Arshi’s Guest List
At the party, Arshi's close friends, Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta (and his mother) were present. Also, Mehajabi Siddiqui, Jyoti Kumar and Sabyasachi Satpathy were spotted at the party.
Jyoti Kumari Looked Completely Different
As per the videos that are doing the rounds on social media, Jyoti Kumari looked completely different. Vikas was also seen complimenting Jyoti, who was close to him in the Bigg Boss house.
BB 11 Contestants Have A Blast At The Party
In another video, Akash was seen rapping, while the others enjoyed it. Vikas and Arshi were also seen cutting a cake at the party. They were also seen dancing their heart out at the party.
Sambhavana Seth Attends Arshi’s Grand Bash
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sambhavana Seth was also spotted at the party. It has to be recalled that Sambhavana was reviewing this season's Bigg Boss. At the party, Sambhavana was also seen interacting with media.
Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde
Arshi was close to Shilpa during the initial days in the Bigg Boss 11 house. We thought Shilpa would attend the party, but the actress gave it a miss! When media asked whether Hina was invited to the party, Arshi clarified that she has invited everyone who is close to her, and it is their wish whether to attend the party or not!
@lostboy54 @ArshiKOfficial— VikasArshi💞 (@crazyfansmk) January 23, 2018
Cake cutting #Virshi #VikasGupta #ArshiKhan party 🎉 pic.twitter.com/UYoFxRgOvb
Arshi's grand party 💞🎉🎊🍻🍷— Arshi Khan 👑 (@ArshiKhan_Fans) January 23, 2018
Virshi dancing together 🎊💃🎊
They were looking smokin hot 🔥🔥#VikasGupta #ArshiKhan #Virshi #BFF pic.twitter.com/w02Kb64os4
@lostboy54 w/Bigg Boss gang ❤️❤️— Goochipoo 🎬 (@PoohBaniParvati) January 22, 2018
Jyoti and Mehz are looking so good! Vikku as always, most-wanted munda😍😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/2CRTXn8wEL
(Images & Videos Source: Twitter)
