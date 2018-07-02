English
Hotness Alert! Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan Sizzles In Bikini; The Pictures Go Viral!

Posted By:
    The Bhopal-based model actress, Arshi Khan has been in news since the day she entered the Bigg Boss 11 house! Post her Bigg Boss stint, the actress is super busy attending various events. She was also seen on a couple of shows on Colors TV. It has to be recalled that the actress was seen flaunting her love for nighties on the reality show, but now she is seen raising temperatures on social media with her bikini pictures and the pictures are going viral!

    Arshi has undergone major transformation that has surprised many! Take a look at the pictures from her bikini photoshoot.

    Arshi Khan Looks Sizzling Hot!

    Sharing this picture, Arshi wrote, "Rise up start fresh see the bright opportunity in each day. ✌️🤗❤️" - (sic). The actress looks sizzling hot in this picture.

    Arshi’s Bikini Photoshoot

    Sharing a monochrome picture from her bikini photoshoot, the controversial actress wrote, "So this picture is dedicated only me. Thanks aditya singh rajput. Styling by rehan n mustufa ❤️."- (sic)

    The Actress Flaunts Her Tattoos As She Poses In A Bikini

    Arshi Khan opted for a bright green bikini to pose on the beach. She was also seen flaunting her tattoos. Sharing a couple of pictures, the actress wrote, "Go Green and Gorgeous 😝💚💃" - (sic)

    Bikini Music Video!

    Sharing a teaser of the video, Arshi wrote, "TEASER - Arshi Khan Bikini Music Video, releasing on 12th july. Directed by : @adityasinghrajput_official. Produced : Pop Culture Media. Cinematography : @clickpic_ashish. EP : @ashrafsaifi.official. Styling : @mustafa_maniyax @rehanshahdesigns. Feat . @vinod_modgill. MUA : Sneha #BigBoss11 #ArshiKhan #BikiniVideo." - (sic)

    Aditya Singh Rajput

    Aditya shared a picture and wrote, "Such a fun day at shoot with dearest & maddest @arshikofficial at the beach! She like never before for this one! Hot & sizzling video & photoshoot with my fabulous team😘❤️❤️😘 #WolvesOfPopCulture. #BigBoss #AarshiKhan #Beach #MusicVideo #Photoshoot 😘❤️❤️."- (sic)

    The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Has Undergone A Major Transformation

    Looking at the pictures, we can say that the Bigg Boss 11 contestant has lost weight and has upped her glam quotient as well. She had no qualms about flaunting her fit and perfect body!

    Arshi Looks HOT

    Arshi has been in news these days for dance videos with Sapna Choudhary on social media. She has also found new friend in the industry - Rakhi Sawant. Post Box Cricket League, the controversial actresses were spotted together at various events. And now this photoshoot! We must say that the actress knows how to stay in news!

    (Images Source: Instagram & Twitter)

    Vikas Gupta Lashes Out At Hina's Fan Who Attributed Karan Patel's Wife's Miscarriage To His KARMA!

