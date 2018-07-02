 »   »   »  Hotness Alert! Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan Sizzles In Bikini; The Pictures Go Viral!

Arshi Khan Looks Sizzling Hot!

Sharing this picture, Arshi wrote, "Rise up start fresh see the bright opportunity in each day. ✌️🤗❤️" - (sic). The actress looks sizzling hot in this picture.

Arshi’s Bikini Photoshoot

Sharing a monochrome picture from her bikini photoshoot, the controversial actress wrote, "So this picture is dedicated only me. Thanks aditya singh rajput. Styling by rehan n mustufa ❤️."- (sic)

The Actress Flaunts Her Tattoos As She Poses In A Bikini

Arshi Khan opted for a bright green bikini to pose on the beach. She was also seen flaunting her tattoos. Sharing a couple of pictures, the actress wrote, "Go Green and Gorgeous 😝💚💃" - (sic)

Bikini Music Video!

Sharing a teaser of the video, Arshi wrote, "TEASER - Arshi Khan Bikini Music Video, releasing on 12th july. Directed by : @adityasinghrajput_official. Produced : Pop Culture Media. Cinematography : @clickpic_ashish. EP : @ashrafsaifi.official. Styling : @mustafa_maniyax @rehanshahdesigns. Feat . @vinod_modgill. MUA : Sneha #BigBoss11 #ArshiKhan #BikiniVideo." - (sic)

Aditya Singh Rajput

Aditya shared a picture and wrote, "Such a fun day at shoot with dearest & maddest @arshikofficial at the beach! She like never before for this one! Hot & sizzling video & photoshoot with my fabulous team😘❤️❤️😘 #WolvesOfPopCulture. #BigBoss #AarshiKhan #Beach #MusicVideo #Photoshoot 😘❤️❤️."- (sic)

The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Has Undergone A Major Transformation

Looking at the pictures, we can say that the Bigg Boss 11 contestant has lost weight and has upped her glam quotient as well. She had no qualms about flaunting her fit and perfect body!

Arshi Looks HOT

Arshi has been in news these days for dance videos with Sapna Choudhary on social media. She has also found new friend in the industry - Rakhi Sawant. Post Box Cricket League, the controversial actresses were spotted together at various events. And now this photoshoot! We must say that the actress knows how to stay in news!