 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Ashutosh Shinde Is BLESSED To Be Called Shilpa Shinde’s Brother!

Recently, we saw Shilpa Shinde's brother, Ashutosh Shinde, Hina Khan's boyfriend, Rocky, and Puneesh Sharma's girlfriend, who was also part of Bigg Boss 11, Bandgi Kalra were part of a luxury budget task. All of them also got the opportunity to meet contestants related to them as well.

Shilpa is one of the strongest contestants in the house and has a lot fan support. Shilpa's brother says that he is blessed to be called Shilpa's brother.

Ashutosh Writes… Ashutosh shared a picture of a gift that was given by Shilpa during a task, and wrote, "#Shilpa knows how to complete the family. She may not be as expressive as others, bt deep inside her heart there stays a volcano of emotions." Ashutosh Shinde Is BLESSED To Be Called Shilpa’s Brother! "I am blessed to be called as "Shilpa's Brother" 🙏Thanks everyone for the selfless support n love in #BB11 @ColorsTV @BandgiK @trupsashu." Ashutosh With Shilpa In Bigg Boss House He also shared another picture from the Bigg Boss house and wrote, "#WeLoveShilpaShinde ... In garden area which was glittering nothing less than garden of a palace, With eyes full of tears & complete chocked voice.. she asks me "I hope tu Gift dekh ke Roya nahi. yeh log toh aivahi rote Hain, though I am strong.. And they say she is emotionless." Shilpa Finds Herself Lucky To Be In Bigg Boss House! When asked about their meeting in the Bigg Boss house, Ashutosh told TOI, "She was shocked! She wanted to show me the world.. the world called Bigg Boss.. and she said she finds herself lucky to be in the Bigg Boss house." Ashutosh On Meeting Shilpa When asked as to how he felt meeting his sister, Ashutosh said, "Outstanding. I consider myself lucky to be Shilpa's brother and to have got an opportunity to live in the Bigg Boss house life for 3 days with some amazing people." Ashutosh Praises Salman & Contestants Ashutosh also praised the host of the show, Salman Khan. He added that Salman is a gem of a person. He also praised the other contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Ashutosh’s Message For Shilpa’s Fans Shilpa's brother is extremely happy with the fans for their support. He asked the fans to support Shilpa the same way, not only when she is in the Bigg Boss house, but also for the rest of her life. Ashutosh Thanks Shilpa’s Fans As Shilpa's fan created a record by trending #WeLoveShilpaShinde (1 Million Tweets), Ashutosh thanked fans and wrote, "I can only say one thing.. Love can't be bought , it is gained !! Indebted for lifetime to all the lovely fan family members of #ShilpaShinde 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #BB11 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND #WeLoveShilpaShinde." Puneesh’s Gift For Bandgi Meanwhile, Bandgi Kalra, too shared a picture of Puneesh's gift and wrote, "Each and every little gift means a lot to me as it holds the greatest memories of Bigg Boss house which can't be forgotten and relived again but because of these gifts I can re-live them everyday . This means a lot !! Thankyou @puneesh4353 ❤️🅱️" Bandgi With Priyank She also shared a picture snapped with the evicted contestant, Priyank Sharma and wrote, "With this kid 😁 @priyanksharmaaa post eviction !! We were friends and we will stay friends ✌🏻🥂"

