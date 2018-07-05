 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Akash Dadlani’s Song ‘Bang Bang’ Is Out; Here’s What The Fans Have To Say

Related Articles
Akash Dadlani became popular with his Bigg Boss stint. Although Akash irked many of them with his weird behaviour, a few of them seemed to love him as he made them laugh. It has to be recalled that he had made a rap in the Bigg Boss 11 house, 'Bang Bang', which became popular. He had also announced that he is releasing his new album soon! His fans were also looking forward to the song! Well, his song is finally out now!
Sharing the snapshot of his video, he wrote, "It's out now go check it out 😀🙏✌️❤️😎😍🌹🎶🎶🎶🤘🌟🙌." - (sic). While many of them loved the song (just because Akash was seen on Bigg Boss), and liked the lyrics; some of them didn't understand the lyrics.
Mahesh Bhatt Shares Akash’s Video Link
Mahesh Bhatt had also shared the link of the song. He wrote, "This one has the throb and the beat of life!!! Watch this song. Sung by Acash & Priyan. Music By Mista Baaz." - (sic). Akash thanked Mahesh Bhatt, "Thanks 😀🙏 @maheshfilm super Happy and Grateful for showering your blessings on us ❤️❤️❤️"- (sic)
Fans’ React To Akash’s Song
While many of them loved the song (just because Akash was seen on Bigg Boss), and liked the lyrics; some of them didn't understand the lyrics. Here's what the fans think of Akash's ‘Bang Bang' that's on YouTube.
Fans Loved The Song!
The Hunter Saksham: 😍 First Boom 💣💥💣💥💣💥 Acash Broo Nailed It😍😍 - (sic)
Chugal Khor: Dhinchak pooja ko v le lete..av tak viral ho jata..😂😂😂 - (sic)
Rinkesh Raj: Lyrics ka toh ni pta but vfx mastt lga bhai ACASH. - (sic)
Fans Didn’t Understand Lyrics!
Sharique Anwer: You should add subtitles!! Kuchh bhi samjh nhi aaya ... Sab bounced kr gaya 😂😂 - (sic)
Mahi Singh: What the hell i just watched. RIP lyrics. - (sic)
Chirag Midha: kyaa thaa ye😂😂😂bss mistaa baaz ka music hi yes hai. - (sic)
Aleena Hassan
Aleena Hassan write, "Besides I didn't get sahi sy any single word except aja xyzhsisbdjsksy BANG BANG but literally I enjoyed 😂 love ya Acash " - (sic)
Great Song!
Hookah & vape trickes: Its a fabulous song acash ur lough at the end is just damm good👍🏻😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 and mistabazz bro uh just steal the show with ur looks😎🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 great song bro keep it work we love you 😘. - (sic)
