 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Did Ekta Kapoor Threaten Colors To Make Vikas Gupta Win? Here’s What She Has To Say…

Bigg Boss 11 finale is just a few days away and people are making many speculations. Currently, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma are the top four finalists and many of them are rooting for Vikas, Shilpa and Hina.

While many of them are saying Shilpa might take away the trophy, a few of them feel that Hina might win. It's a tie among the two contestants as the duo have huge fan base. A Bigg Boss fan club recently shared a shocking rumour that Ekta Kapoor is threatening Colors to make Vikas win!

Ekta Kapoor Threatens Colors To Make Vikas Gupta Win? A Bigg Boss fan account wrote, "Sources from Bigg Boss has it: Ekta Kapoor has finally realized the increasing fan base & vote bank of Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. She finally took a call to makers that she will never work with them if they didn't make her best friend Vikas Gupta win this season." Ekta Kapoor Shuts The Rumours Like A Boss! Ekta Kapoor shared an article which claimed she was threatening the channel and wrote, "Can pls someone stop this ! @lostboy54 will win on his capabilities! N stop using my name." Ekta Feels Like Replying To These Talks With Abuses! Also, at the trailer launch of her web series, Haq Se, Ekta told IE, "I feel like replying to these talks with abuses. I don't know how people come to such conclusions. I have been only talking to Colors to negotiate for Naagin 3 (smirks)." 'Vikas Doesn't Need Me!' "As for Vikas, he is doing well for himself and doesn't need me. And if he goes on to win the show, it would be only because of how he has played the game. Let's not take away his hard work by crediting it to me." Ekta & Vikas For those who do not know, Ekta and Vikas are quite close. Apart from the professional relationship, the duo also bond on a personal level. Since Ekta is a powerful person in the industry, it was obvious that a few section accused her using her association with Colors and pushing the channel to make Vikas win. Bigg Boss 11 Makers Biased To Vikas? Not just in the past tasks, in the recent task (Mean task) as well, a few fans felt the makers were biased to Vikas as they declared him as the winner (stopped the game after Vikas' picture came on the board).

