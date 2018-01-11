 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Did Hina Khan Call Shilpa Shinde A ‘Call Girl’? Fans Call Hina ‘Disgusting’!

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan are the two strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house. It is being said that both are getting good number of votes and it is difficult to predict, who the winner would be.

While Shilpa is being supported by many viewers, many of them hate Hina Khan for her behaviour inside the house. Right from the beginning, till now, Hina has been receiving backlashes from Bigg Boss fans. Recently, Hina said something to Shilpa that not only didn't go well with 'Shilpians' but also others.

Did Hina Khan Call Shilpa Shinde A ‘Call Girl’? According to a video that is doing rounds on social media, Hina Khan is seen telling someone that 'she' talks like a call girl! Many of them feel that Hina is talking about Shilpa and lashed out at Hina Khan for stooping so low! Suyyash Rai Tweets... After watching the video, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Suyyash Rai wrote, "I just saw this video where Hina is talking about some1 that she talks like a call girl,by any chance is she talking about Shilpa Ji ...? Coz thats what Shilpa Ji's fans are saying.If this is true,its disgusting while I was getting kinna ok with Hina,this happend. Really SAD !" Rukhsar "ZOOM kar kar ke dkhlo saare!😡 #Shilpians stood up against tht chilltown123 when he put up vulgar pictures of Hyena Aur ye Heyna k blind followers aur CELEBS ko ye b nahi dikhta ki wht she said abt Shilpa! Show th Shayad Jeet jaoge lekin DIL kese jeetoge? @JJROCKXX #ShilpaFTW." Roopa Shetty "Yeh kamini itna gir gayi .. this needs to be highlighted ... all people who are supporting her .. actors .. n everyone ...do u think this lady shud win the show." Thisisfatema 💥 "Yes she says call girl clearly 😑😑😑😑 The so calles woman empowerment man vikas is also seen agreeing👎👎 These 2 disgust me." Tasif & @ShaliniShah Tasif Tasi: hina khan cheapest girl I have ever seen. jhut bolte bolte mu na he dukhta kya 😂😂😂?

‏ @ShaliniShah20: Yes she was talking about shilpa and episode was telecasted in yesterdays ED & they muted tht word. Nehan Jaipal‏ @__themaverick "Yahan is video me clear dikh raha hai ki shameful #HinaKhan ne #ShilpaShinde ko 'Call girl' kaha hai... Aur khud 'Girl Power' ka nara lagati hai. Disgusting!!" Priti Bhatnagar "Ye heena Puri tarha pagla gai h Ro, es jaldi se ilaj ki jarurat h,pagalkane ka intzaam karlo,bahar ake bhut jute👊👟👠👞👡👡kane wali h ye,arshi se bhi boora Hal hoga es ka, love you Shilpa 😘😘😘" Samridhi Agarwal "Its clearly chaul girl... Let it not go so down... People.... If u are fans then plaese let it be shilpa only... Why hina! It was "chawl" Ayushi Jain "For so called blind #HinaKhan fans who said she says CHWAL GIRL, we can clearly see she said CALL GIRL, khud aurton ki izzat nahi karti aur Girl Power ka slogan leke ghumte raho! #HyenaKhan is a Pathetic person!"

ZOOM kar kar ke dkhlo saare!😡#Shilpians stood up against tht chilltown123 when he put up vulgar pictures of Hyena



Aur ye Heyna k blind followers aur CELEBS ko ye b nahi dikhta ki wht she said abt Shilpa!



Show th Shayad Jeet jaoge lekin DIL kese jeetoge? @JJROCKXX #ShilpaFTW pic.twitter.com/aWwFnwBvBR — Rukhsar 💥💥 (@being_rukhsarr) January 10, 2018

