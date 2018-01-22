 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Did Vikas File A Criminal Case Against Shilpa? Here’s What Vikas Has To Say…

Vikas Filed A Criminal Case Against Shilpa!

Shilpa had told Mumbai Mirror, "Vikas Gupta knew that I was going to come in Bigg Boss 11 and he had kept all things ready so that I do not get in the show. They filed a criminal case against me as soon as they came to know that I was going into Bigg Boss."

Vikas Had Tried To Stop Shilpa From Entering Bigg Boss!

She further said, "I am not saying that Vikas Gupta is the main culprit but the roots of all this started with him, along with the producer of the Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai. As a programming head, he could have settled a lot of things earlier too but I remember him saying that ‘Main aapko ghar pe bithaunga."

Vikas Do NOT Want To Comment On Stupid Things!

When Vikas was asked about Shilpa's allegations against him, he told IE, "I really don't want to believe all this and neither do I want to comment on any of these stupid things."

Vikas Do NOT Want To Dig Old Graves Now!

He further added, "Bigg Boss is over and it has ended with grace. Why dig up old graves now? I would only request everyone to please keep me out of this flip PR drive."

Vikas Wishes Shilpa

He further added, "I just want to keep the positivity between us and pray that god gives Shilpa a lot of happiness. I have nothing more to say."

Shilpa To Work With Vikas!

Shilpa will be seen working with Vikas for a web series, as she had promised him. She also added that it won't be a long association and will be just a cameo or a small appearance.

Shilpa Thanks Salman

Meanwhile, Shilpa took to social media to thank her fans and Salman, "Sincere thanks to Salmanji @BeingSalmanKhan for all your encouragement throughout this show. I am short of words to express my gratitude towards you."

Shilpa Thank Ravi Dubey

She thanked Ravi Dubey for his kind words for her, "Many thanks @_ravidubey for the kind words. It was indeed wonderful working with such a great talent like you. Best Luck 👍 Cheers!"

Shilpa's Brother Anshu Wrote...

Shilpa's brother also shared a picture snapped with Shilpa and Salman, and wrote, "Indeed such a gem of a person SalmanBhai is. Missing #BB11 #WeekendkaVaar with @BeingSalmanKhan on @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND One glimpse from the finale night @ShindeShilpaS @SheetalS28 @trupsashu Queen Shilpa Returns."