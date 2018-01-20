 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Did Vikas Gupta File A Case Against Shilpa Shinde To Stop Her From Entering BB House?

Was Salman Reason For Shilpa’s Victory?

People alleged that Salman was the reason for Shilpa's victory as he was seen supporting her on the show. Clarifying the allegation, Shilpa told Mumbai Mirror, "Salman told me only one thing that I played Bigg Boss with a lot of dignity."

Salman & The Channel Did A Lot Of Enquiry About Shilpa’s Past Legal Matters

"I don't know Salman Khan personally and I never felt he was biased towards me. He knows nothing about me personally. And when I came out of the house I was informed that Salman Khan and the channel did a lot of enquiry regarding my past legal matters."

Did Vikas File Criminal Case On Shilpa So That She Can’t Enter The House?

"Vikas Gupta knew that I was going to come in Bigg Boss 11 and he had kept all things ready so that I do not get in the show. They filed a criminal case against me as soon as they came to know that I was going into Bigg Boss."

'Main Aapko Ghar Pe Bithaunga'

"I am not saying that Vikas Gupta is the main culprit but the roots of all this started with him, along with the producer of the Bhabhiji Ghar pe Hai. As a programming head, he could have settled a lot of things earlier too but I remember him saying that 'Main Aapko ghar pe Bithaunga.'"

Salman Didn’t Support Her Just Like That!

"So I never felt Salman was biased. I also remember Salman saying in one of the weekends that, "Vikas aap bahar aake mera bhi kaam rokoge, mere saath bhi loge revenge?' Salman has not supported me just like that."

Shilpa Adds…

"After finding out everything and doing a complete enquiry he has spoken for me. At the end Salman would also be blamed for supporting someone who is not playing well. Today, nobody takes a second to raise a finger at someone."

Vikas Surprises Shilpa

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde was all set for her interaction with media and her inmate, Vikas Gupta, who was present at the same place, did not miss out on a chance to meet Shilpa. Both of them greeted each other and were back to their work. (Image Source: India Forum)