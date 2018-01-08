 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Evicted Contestant Luv Wanted Akash To Be Eliminated; Thanks His Fans For Their Love!

Luv Tyagi had got the least number of votes compared to Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta in the mall task. Hence, he had to leave the Bigg Boss 11 house!

It has to be recalled that post the mall task, Luv had revealed that Shilpa would win the show. He maintained the same post eviction. Read to know what Luv has to say about his eviction, Bigg Boss journey and his future plans...

Luv Tyagi's Bigg Boss 11 Journey Regarding his journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Luv told TOI, "Initially, I had thought, I would get evicted in the third week itself, so it's great that I managed to survive this long." Read on... Akash Should Have Got Evicted Luv wanted Akash to be eliminated instead of him! In an interview to another leading daily, Luv said, "Akash Dadlani cleverly saved himself this time. He was the contestant, who should have gone out." Salman Was Like A Guiding Force For Luv! Every time Luv got saved, everyone in the house and Salman used to say that he was saved because of his luck. Regarding this Luv told HT as saying, "He (Salman Khan) used to say it because he wanted me to make my presence felt, which was very much required. For me, he was like a guiding force." Luv Adds… "But, personally, I don't think it was just luck. This was a new world for me and I did not know how to go about things in the beginning. But slowly, as I started understanding the game, I started playing it genuinely from the heart. And my game became better as days passed." Bigg Boss Has Taught Him Patience Luv says he learnt to be patient by being in the house. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "This show taught me patience so I have no complaints and no regrets. Of course, when you get so close to winning the whole thing, it hurts a little." Shilpa Shinde Is On Top Slot! The top three contestants according to Luv are: 1. Vikas Gupta, 2. Hina Khan and 3. Shilpa Shinde. At the fourth spot, he sees himself and wanted to be there (in the house)! Regarding His Fans… It has to be recalled that Tyagi community had organised a huge rally and appealed votes for Luv. Regarding his fans, Luv says, "This is just so amazing. Last year tak I was a common man. Koi fans nahin thay mere. To hear people supporting you like this is so surreal." Luv Is ‘Deeply Grateful’ To His Fans… As we had revealed, fans were angry at Bigg Boss as they thought Luv was pitted against the celebrities (as the makers wanted to save Vikas). The fans called the ‘mall task', an unfair decision and even decided to boycott the show. Regarding this, Luv says, "I am deeply grateful to all my fans for this love and support. But yaar, gussa mat ho. It's just a show." Luv Asks Fans To Suport Him In Future Endeavours He says that he is happy the way he played and he had to get eliminated today or tomorrow! He asks his fans to enjoy the show and support others as well as him, in his future endeavours. Luv Missed Him & Delhi’s Traffic! Luv was quoted by TOI as saying, "I have missed home. I have missed the traffic, the crowd, the shorgul of Delhi and Gurgaon all these months. All the things you take for granted about this city are the ones you miss when you are away." Luv Wants To Spend Time With Family As of now, Luv just wants to return home and relax with his family for a while. He adds that he hasn't stayed away from the house for so long and is looking forward to the reunion. Luv Wants To Be An Actor Luv adds that he never had interest in his family business and always wanted to become an actor. He wants to play lead role in TV, films or web. He adds, "I have kept in mind what Salman Khan has told me... the show will change my life and I must learn how to handle things."

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Warns Shilpa; Journalists To Question The Contestants; Shilpa Get Teary-eyed!