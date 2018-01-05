 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Fans Go Crazy As Hina, Luv, Vikas & Shilpa Reach The Mall; Fans Misbehave With Hina!

Bigg Boss 11 is nearing its finale. Only six contestants - (Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani) and 3 celebrities (Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan) - are in the house.

We had recently revealed the four contestants - Hina, Luv, Vikas and Shilpa - who are nominated for this week's eviction, went to the mall to appeal votes. We had also reported as to how the fans of the three celebrities gathered in the mall.

Total Chaos In The Mall! According to the reports, it was a total chaos in the mall. A lot of people had gathered in the mall may be even the makers wouldn't have even imagined. Luv, Hina, Shilpa & Vikas Inside The Cage The security guards somehow managed to get Luv, Hina, Shilpa and Vikas inside the cage (life size jail) that was located in the main area of the mall. According to Bollywoodlife report, as soon as the fans saw the contestants, they crossed the barricades and almost broke the jail. Situation Went Out Of Control! The security guards tried to keep the excited fans away from the contestant who were in the cage/jail! But still, the situations went out of control. Fans Pull Hina’s Hair! According to a video that is circulating in the social media, fans misbehaved with Hina (pulled her hair) while taking selfies. The mall authorities and the production unit then realised that it won't be easy for them to control the crowd. Fans Vote For Luv, Hina, Shilpa & Vikas Apparently, they contestants left the mall after 15 minutes. But, the fans, who stood in a line, continued to vote for their favourite contestants.

This is sick!!

Shilpa fans were shaking hands with Shilpa n one fan pulled hina's hair!!



Disgusting! Shilpa was still busy in shaking hand with fans...Vikas protected Hina!

Such a Gentleman ❤#VikasGuptaFTW #VikasGupta #BB11 @TeamVikasGupta pic.twitter.com/Srw4Z3nmSU — Garima (@IamGarimaS) January 4, 2018

What is this ? Disgusting...feel bad for hina khan 🙈 #biggboss 11 pic.twitter.com/PQoWolo2Xr — parth (@Patelparth70) January 4, 2018

