 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Fans Troll Hina Khan As #MohalleKiAunty On Twitter!

The biggest reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 will be ending soon. The finale is scheduled to be aired on January 14. Recently, we saw a midnight eviction, where Akash Dadlani exited the house. Currently, the top 4 contestants - Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma are in the house.

It has to be recalled that recently, Bigg Boss held a press conference in the activity area of the house, where a few journalists questioned the top 5 contestants. During the interaction, one of the journalists asked Hina Khan as to why she always tried to be the typical Indian 'Mohalle Ki Aunty'! The fans loved the nickname given to the actress and wasted no time to troll her on social media. Read the tweets...

Fans Tweets: 💥 @Shikas00 "When reporter calls you #MohalleKiAunty 😂😂I laughed hard while looking at her FACE!! That press conf. was all about "Hina ki Achey se LENA" 😂 Maza Agya Bruhhhhh 😂😂😂." BombayDude "Salute to the journalist who called #HinaKhan #MohalleKiAunty. That was the best slap Hina could get for her arrogant, ill mannered & manipulative behaviour throughout #BiggBoss11 #BB11." Himu "Meri #MohalleKiAunty ab #hina se itni insecure ho gai hai k pucho mat!😂 But must say they all are much much much better than #HinaKhan #BiggBoss11 #bb11." Kanika Kalra(kanz) 💥 ‏"People who say #HinaKhan doesn't trend ..watch it She is trending in finale week as #mohallekiaunty 🤣🤣👏🏻👏🏻😂😂. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV." Mansi Aggarwal "Did hina khan leave any point of view about shilpa. She talks about her age, figure, qualification, career, behavior, class in extradose she was talking with vikas and vikas was trying to stop her but she can't she wants to bitching all the time. #MohallekiAunty @JJROCKXX." Mini "Ye face.... ye expressions.... ufffffffffff haaye allaaah... and that epic moment #MohallekiAunty ..... @eyehinakhan was like... inko kaise pata chala meri asliyat." Madhuri Basu ‏"When #shilpashinde called @eyehinakhan mohalle ki chachi #dumhina corrected her that it's #MohalleKiAunty. 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ #BiggBoss11 #bb11 #ShilpaShindeWinningHearts."

