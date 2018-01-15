 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Salman Welcomes Everyone In Style; Puneesh & Vikas Get Eliminated; Shilpa WINS!

Finally, Bigg Boss 11 finale is here. As the show is coming to an end top four finalists - Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde talk about their special moments in the house. They also tell that they will miss the show.
- Salman introduces the four finalists through his damakedaar performance to the song, 'Swag se swagat' along with his powerful dilogues.
Salman Teases Evicted Contestants
- Salman Khan thanks fans for making the show popular. He is also seen teasing Akash Dadlani (as Akash thought he would win the show) and other contestants. Hiten tells Salman that he still didn't understand as to why Shilpa voted against him.
TV Celebs' Fav Contestants
- The top four contestants are nervous and excited as the winner will be declared in a short while. The contestants are shown a video in which the popular television actors reveal their favourites.
- Dipika Kakar, Malishka and Jay support Shilpa. Prince and Meet Bros support Puneesh. While, Arjun, Sambhavana, Kanchi and Rohan support Hina; Rithivik, Asha, Gauri, Rashmi, Karan Patel, Kamya and Rubina are seen praising Vikas.
Shilpa & Vikas Have Already Discussed The Script!
- Salman praises the contestants and tells they all are winners of the show. He reveals that people are waiting for them outside the house. Vikas and Shilpa tell that they have already discussed about the script.
- Shilpa tells that she is extremely happy to be on the show. She reveals that initially she didn't want to do the show. She adds that Bigg Boss is a different experience. Hina tells that she can't believe that she is among the top 4 finalist and is glad to do the show.
- When Salman asks if Vikas would act (post the show), he tells that he loves telling stories. Puneesh wants to take the bag full of money and leave the show. On a serious note, he adds that he is glad to be one among the finalist.
Hina & Shilpa Sing
- Salman asks Hina to sing for those who voted her (trolling her about the live votes that happened on the show, while the actresses were asked to sing). Hina sings, 'Yun hi kat jayega saffar', while other contestants hum along with her. Vikas insists Shilpa to sing a lori (Marathi).
Dhinchak Pooja Gets Trolled!
- The top four contestants are excited and happy to see their friends (evicted contestants). Hiten tells he wanted to be in Puneesh's place. Arshi wants to see Shilpa and Vikas as top 2 finalists.
- Arshi and Dhinchak tease each other. Salman asks Dhinchak to sing her latest popular song. She sings 'Afreen bewafa song', while other contestants laugh! Salman asks Dhinchak to replace 'Afreen' to 'Arshi' in the song!
- Salman trolls Priyank as the latter supports Vikas over Hina. Salman sings 'Priyank tho befwafa hai' to Hina. Luv wants to change Hina's votings as he wants Hina's numbers to be increased.
Akash Performs
- Akash raps and dances for his 'Bigg Boss', 'Bang bang' and 'Paintra' songs. His crazy and funny dance moves will definitely make everyone laugh!
Puneesh Gets Eliminated
- Salman reveals the twist in elimination. He tells them that one of the finalist's family members will enter the house to take the evicted contestant out! Puneesh's family enter the house (as he gets eliminated as he got less number of votes).
Hiten-Arshi & Bandgi-Puneesh Perform
- Hiten and Arshi are seen taking up mike drop challenge (as seen on Entertainment Ki Raat). Also, Arshi performs for 'Laila mein laila', while Hiten joins her and both perform for 'Laila teri lelegi'. Bigg Boss' lovebirds, Bandgi and Puneesh perform for the romantic song, 'Tip tip barsa paani'.
Salman & Akshay Troll Dhinchak Pooja
- Akashy Kumar joins Salman Khan on the sets. Akshay is on the show to promote his upcoming film, Padman. The actor gifts toy scooter to Dhinchak Pooja. Riding the real scooter, Dhinchak Pooja sings her popular song, 'Dilon ka scooter' with Salman and Akshay.
- Salman also asks Dhinchak to sing 'Selfie' and 'Afreen' songs. Akshay praises as well as trolls Dhinchak Pooja.
Sapna Performs With Salman & Akshay
- Sapna requests if she can dance with Salman and Akshay for a song in which both the actors proposed a girl in the film. The trio shake legs for 'Mujhse shadi karogi'! Later, Akshay is seen promoting his film, Padman. Akshay teaches Salman and fans to make a sanitary pad.
Shilpa & Vikas' Dance Performance!
- Before Akshay enters the house to eliminate one contestant from top 3 finalists, we are shown, Shilpa and Vikas' naagin and sapera dance!
Vikas Gets Eliminated
- Akshay reveals to the three finalists that all of them have become extremely popular. The actor announces that Shilpa and Hina are top 2 finalists, while Vikas gets eliminated.
LIVE Voting & Hina, Priyank & Luv's Electrifying Performance
- Salman announces about live votings, where Hina and Shilpa's fans get a chance to save their favourite again. Meanwhile, we are shown Hina Khan's performance. Hina shakes legs for 'Heroine' song, while Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi join her. The trio perform for 'Oye oye' song.
Bigg Boss 11 FINALE: Shilpa Shinde Declared The WINNER Of The Show!