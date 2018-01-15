 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Salman Welcomes Everyone In Style; Puneesh & Vikas Get Eliminated; Shilpa WINS!

Shilpa & Vikas Have Already Discussed The Script!

- Salman praises the contestants and tells they all are winners of the show. He reveals that people are waiting for them outside the house. Vikas and Shilpa tell that they have already discussed about the script.

- Shilpa tells that she is extremely happy to be on the show. She reveals that initially she didn't want to do the show. She adds that Bigg Boss is a different experience. Hina tells that she can't believe that she is among the top 4 finalist and is glad to do the show.

- When Salman asks if Vikas would act (post the show), he tells that he loves telling stories. Puneesh wants to take the bag full of money and leave the show. On a serious note, he adds that he is glad to be one among the finalist.