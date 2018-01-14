 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 FINALE: JUST IN! Puneesh Sharma Has Been Eliminated!

Bigg Boss 11 grand finale will be premiered today (January 14). In the recent episode, all the four finalists - Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma, got emotional as they were shown their journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Everyone had a remarkable journey in the house and each of them deserves to win the show.

But, there is only one winner! According to the latest report, Puneesh Sharma has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house, as he got the least number of votes.

Puneesh Sharma Has Been Eliminated! @TheKhabari2 tweeted, "#Exclusive : #TheKhabari2 Puneesh Sharma Evicted from the Finale Race just now! Shooting goings on .... Now battles between Shilpa, Hina & Vikas." No Briefcase For Puneesh! It has to be recalled that one of the finalists gets a chance to take the briefcase (which has certain amount) and leave the show. But, this time, it is said that there was no such money bag involved! Bigg Boss 11 Finale Shooting According to the reports, the shooting is still going on and the winner's name will be out only after 8 pm, tomorrow (January 14). And the announcement will be made at 11 pm! Puneesh's Eviction Was Expected! Puneesh's eviction was expected as he was the only commoner and was pitted against the three popular and strong contestants - Hina, Shilpa and Vikas. Puneesh Is Underestimated Finalist! We had also revealed as to how Shilpa Shinde led in bets followed by Hina Khan. It was also said that Puneesh Sharma was the least favoured among the four finalists. Puneesh & Bandgi Initially, Puneesh and Bandgi had planned to fake their love story but fell in love for real! In the beginning Puneesh was hated by the viewers as they though they were faking their love story to move ahead in the show. The fans even named the couple PuNgi and called Bandgi as Gandagi! PuNgi Their love story was most talked about inside and outside the house. While the contestants in the house were irritated with their intimate moments, the fans lashed out at them. Even after Salman Khan's warning, the couple didn't stop showing off their love in front of cameras! Puneesh Gave 100% To The Tasks Post Bandgi's eviction, many considered him weak. But, he shocked everyone as he played for himself. He played the game with utmost dedication and gave 100% to the tasks. Puneesh Won Hearts! Puneesh never hold grudges for too long. He apologised when he was wrong and was thankful when someone helped or supported him. Puneesh's this nature, won many fans. Also, his support for Shilpa Shinde, when she was left all alone, won hearts. Puneesh Sharma Although he didn't bond well with Hina, he supported her, when his friends weren't right (he supported Hina when Shilpa and Vikas talked against her after the Vikas City task). This too, impressed the fans.

Bigg Boss 11 WINNER: Shilpa Shinde Leads In BETS Followed By Hina Khan; Puneesh Least Favoured!