 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Finale: RUMOUR HAS IT! Hina Khan’s TANTRUM The Reason For LIVE Voting!

Bigg Boss Season 11 just got over, but looks like the controversies surrounding the show and the contestants do not seem to end! Hina Khan has been the most controversial and talked about contestant of this season.

Recently, Hina was in news as she refused to shoot for Colors' show, Entertainment Ki Raat, in which the other three finalists - Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were seen. The makers replaced Hina with Arshi on the show.

Hina Khan In News! Many of them felt Hina was unhappy with the loss. But recently, in an interview to TOI, she revealed the real reason for not appearing on the show. Hina wanted to be with her family. She also said that her mother is unwell and those were the reasons why she refused to shoot for the show. LIVE Voting Surprised Viewers It has to be recalled that before announcing the Bigg Boss 11 winner, the makers surprised the viewers with LIVE voting during Bigg Boss 11 finale. The top two finalists - Hina and Shilpa's fans got a chance to vote for them once again. LIVE Voting Was Because Of Hina Khan’s Tantrum! Now, it is being said that the LIVE voting done because of Hina Khan! According to Mid-Day report, "It is said that as soon as Hina Khan got an inkling that she was losing the crown to rival Shilpa Shinde, she threw a fit. There was apparently some high drama backstage." Salman Khan The host of the show, Salman Khan managed the situation, by announcing the live voting, and Shilpa Shinde was announced the clear winner of the show as she garnered majority of votes. Hina Vs Shilpa Post the finale, Hina Khan revealed as to how Salman told her that she lost to Shilpa with just around a few thousand votes. But the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, KRK revealed in a tweet that the difference of votes between the finalists were not 1000s but a million! KRKBOXOFFICE Tweet "According to our sources @eyehinakhan lost #BiggBoss trophy to #ShilpaShinde by 7 million votes and it is a record. Nobody has won the show by such a huge margine till date." Hina Got Royal Treatment According to Bollywoodlife report, during Bigg Boss 11 finale, although Shilpa won the show, Hina was pampered as she was given a royal treatment by the makers. Hina Got Her Own Vanity Van, Which Was Luxurious! A source was quoted by the website as saying, "For the media interviews, Shilpa, Vikas and Puneesh (Sharma) shared a vanity van, which was very basic, but Hina got her own vanity van, which was way more luxurious."

Well, coming back to LIVE voting, it has to be recalled that Hina herself had revealed that she and Vikas knew Shilpa would win, then why would she make a tantrum!

