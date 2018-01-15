 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Finale: SHOCKING! The Difference Between Shilpa & Hina’s Votes Was NOT Just 1000s!

The viewers witnessed Bigg Boss 11 finale yesterday (January 14). While Shilpa Shinde bagged the winner trophy, Hina Khan was declared runner up of Season 11.

We know that both are popular actresses (owing to their popular shows Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and had huge fan following. After declaring the results, the host of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan revealed to Hina that she lost to Shilpa with just around a few thousand votes.

Hina & Shilpa’s Votes In an interview to a leading daily too, Hina echoed the same. But, now it is said that the vote difference between the actresses was huge! The Difference Of Votes Between Shilpa & Hina Was HUGE! No, we are not the ones saying this! Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan shocked everyone with his tweet as he revealed that Shilpa made a record and won the show by a huge margin! KRKBOXOFFICE Tweet "According to our sources @eyehinakhan lost #BiggBoss trophy to #ShilpaShinde by 7 million votes and it is a record. Nobody has won the show by such a huge margine till date." Vikas Gupta Votes KRKBOXOFFICE further tweeted, "According to our sources #VikasGupta got only 25000 less votes than #HinaKhan! Means Vikas is already a star." Vikas & Hina KRK also revealed that the producer, Vikas Gupta (who was among top 3 finalists) was merely lagging 25000 votes from Hina. Well, if what KRK said is true, then it is quite shocking!

