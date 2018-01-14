 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Vikas-Shilpa, Hina-Luv-Priyank & Others Are All Set to Burn The Dance Floor!

Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Puneesh - Bandgi HOT pool Dance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale will be premiered today (January 14). As we revealed earlier, Padman actor, Akshay Kumar will be joining the host of the show, Salman Khan.

Lot of surprises are planned for the viewers. Like every year, this year too, the contestants (finalists) will undergo makeover. Apart from this, the viewers will get to watch the top 4 contestants as well as other (evicted) contestants' performances on the show. Read on to know more...

Salman Yusuf Khan Choreographed Acts Choreographer-actor Salman Yusuf Khan has choreographed the acts for Bigg Boss 11 finale. He was quoted by IANS as saying, Bigg Boss is a huge platform and I am enjoying the entire process of choreographing the act for Season 11 finale. I have worked really hard in the ideation part and, with the help of all the contestants in the house, we are surely going to entertain the audience." Salman Further Added... "I have followed the entire season to incorporate the mannerism of each contestant and their characteristics and equation with each other. It's a great feeling that people are looking forward to it." Arshi-Hiten Arshi and Hiten's cute nhok-jhok in Bigg Boss 11 house was liked by the audiences. As we revealed earlier, Arshi Khan will be seen performing with Hiten Tejwani. It is said that they will be performing for intense track. (In Pic: Arshi & Sapna; Image Source: Twitter) Puneesh & Bandgi Performe For A Romantic Track! According to the latest promo, the only lovebirds of the season, Puneesh and Bandgi, will be seen performing for a romantic track. They will be seen performing to the song, ‘Tip, tip barsa pani'! Hina-Luv-Priyank's Sizzling Performance Hina Khan will be seen performing for Heroine title track. Also, Hina will be seen performing with her best buddies in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. We are sure that the viewers will be waiting for the trio's sizzling performance. Vikas & Shilpa The Frenemies of Bigg Boss 11 house, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta will be seen performing to the song, ‘Mein teri dushman'. While Shilpa plays naagin, Vikas plays sapera. Akash Dadlani Last but not the least, Akash Dadlani, who got popular with his raps on the show, will be seen performing for the song titled Paitra from Anurag Kashyap directorial Mukkabaaz. He will also be rapping for the song (adding bang bang)!

