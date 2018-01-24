 »   »   » JAB WE MET! Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan & Rocky Meet Priyank & Vikas; Luv Tyagi Missing!

Hina With Poser & Three Crazies!

Hina shared a picture and wrote, "One poser @rockyj1 and three crazies @lostboyjourney @priyanksharmaaa in one frame..and ya me too,la la land ki Laliyaa🤪 this is what vikiyaa urf Lalla calls me 😂 see u soon boys missed u @luvtya6i huggsss."

Hina & Rocky

Hina Khan also shared a picture snapped with her boyfriend, Rocky and wrote, "And this is the bestest and a very special one @rockyj1 ❤️ #HIRO."

What Happened When Vikas, Hina & Priyank Met…

Hina Khan shared a video (which you must not miss to watch) and wrote, "And jab we finally met.. what fun guys see u on Thursday @priyanksharmaaa @lostboyjourney 💋 thank you RO for this video ❤️." (Watch the video at the end of the slider)

Hina, Vikas & Priyank

Vikas Gupta too, shared a picture and wrote, "Jab We Met 👻 for the people who love us #Lostsouls #Hinaholics #Priyankans We have Fought , We have argued but we have each other's back #BB11 #Gharwale #Tom&Jerry #Positivity #Happiness Thanku @rockyj1 #KyaKheechiHai and Thanku for planning this get together 😊."

Priyank’s Dinner Dates With Hina, Vikas & Rocky

Priyank shared a video on Instagram story in which all of them were seen having cake. Priyank wrote, "Dinner dates with these @lostboyjourney @realhinakhan @rockyj1."

Hina & Priyank

Hina too, shared a few pictures on Instagram story. In one of the picture, the actress posed in Twitter Blue Room, while in the other picture, she was seen posing with her bestie of Bigg Boss 11, Priyank!

Hina & Priyank Miss Luv!

During the Twitter LIVE chat, Hina had revealed that both she and Priyank miss Luv, who is busy spending time with his family, in Delhi. She added that she is missing the 'masti' they used to do in the Bigg Boss 11 house.