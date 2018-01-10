 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale: Arshi & Hiten To Perform For An Intimate Track; Rehearsals Begin!

Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards the finale. The grand finale will premiere on January 14. We had already revealed that the makers are planning something special for the viewers. We had also reported that Akshay Kumar will be promoting his upcoming film, Padman on the show.

Also, both Akshay and the host of the show, Salman Khan will go LIVE! Now, it is also being said that Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani will be seen performing for an intimate track!

Arshi Khan & Hiten Tejwani To Perform The Bhojpuri actress, Mahima Singh Puri, who had made many claims on Bigg Boss 11, its contestants and revealed about bookies also added that Hiten and Arshi will start rehearsing today (January 10)! (Image Source: Twitter) Arshi Khan & Hiten Tejwani To Perform For A Intimate Track Mahima tweeted, "@ArshiKOfficial & @tentej share a great chemistry & have a jolly time while rehearsing 4 @BiggBoss finale at Andheri. They r performing on a mind-blowing, sexy, intimate track which will leave audience spell bound @TheKhabari2 @TheKhabari1 @BiggBossNewz @BiggBossCritic1 @ColorsTV." Rehersals Begin Today! A few hours ago, she tweeted, "Confirmed by @iMahimaSP @ArshiKOfficial 2 perform with @tentej at d @BiggBoss finale. #ArshiKhan rehearsing wit #hitentejwani at Andheri today..." Arshi Returns To The Bigg Boss 11 House! Arshi was eliminated from the show a few weeks ago and viewers have been missing her. The makers have got her back on the show, but just for a task. Fans’ Reaction She re-entered the show, yesterday (January 9) and fans loved her! She was also trending on Twitter. Read a few tweets... Vishal Kumar: Love u arshi khan ??...apnee show me dubara jaan dal dia...aawam ko apka kb se intzar tha... Fans’ Tweets: Saadiya Khan "Awaam k tweet kaam aai. We are watching bb11 after a long time. Dil khush ho gaya khan sahab (arshi khan) ko fir se bb11 me dekh kr. Bb11 ka winner Koi bhi ho Awaam k ??dilon ki winner to arshi khan he hai. Shukriya bigg bos??????" @adil123409 "@ArshiKOfficial again u rocked #BB11 with ur entry and ur favourite song ... Mazae agaye Arshi Khan..Wish yeh task aur lamba hota and aur entertainment dekhne ko milta. #ArshiKhan #BB11 Thank You @BiggBoss @ColorsTV" Anwesh Panda "Just tooooo much excited to watch Arshi Khan tonight in the Bigg Boss House. Your whole Awaam missed you ❤️ #Vikas + #Arshi = #Virshi ❤️ Aaj maja aega @BiggBoss dekhne me. #ArshiKhan rocks. Tonight's TRP 🔥🔥 #WeLoveYouArshi 👑 #VikasGuptaFTW #VikasGupta #VikasDeservesTheWin." @dollsalexandra "Arshi Khan still trending in India ... She is trending since yesterday morning. Longest trend ever without any plan Proud moments for Arshi Fans... @ArshiKhan_Fans." @arshikiawaam "Woo Awaam ki jaaan begum Arshi Khan trending 😘😘😘 Love you Arshi Khan💖💖 Todays episode super🔥🔥🔥 entertainment entertainment entertainment tanq u for bringing Arshi Khan 💗🐅💗 @BiggBoss @ArshiKhan_Fans."

