 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale: Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Arshi & Other Contestants Rehearse! (PICS)

Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma 's dance rehearsal; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale will be premiered tomorrow and the contestants have hit the dance floor for rehearsals. We had already informed that Arshi and Hiten will be performing for an intense track.

Other contestants - Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani, Bandgi Kalra, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawala too, were seen rehearsing for the finale episode. Have a look at the pictures...

Bandgi Looks Hot In Black! Bandgi Kalra looked hot in a black outfit. Looks like she is going to perform for a hot number! Sharing this picture, Bandgi wrote, "Make them Stop and Stare 🌟!!" Priyank Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala's friendship inside the house was most talked about. We can say, that their friendship was also misunderstood as love! Looks like, the duo will also be performing at the finale episode as they were spotted shooting together. (Image Source: @TheKhabari2) Ben Priyank Sharma shared Benafsha Soonwala's picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Shooting with this cudie @benafshasoonawalla." Well, we are looking forward to their performances. Luv Tyagi With Akash Dadlani We are not sure whether these two commoners - Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani would perform together. But the guys were spotted in Lonavala. Luv shared a picture with Akash and wrote, "I just met a kekda (crab) 😂 #biggboss11." Akash & Arshi Akash was seen rehearsing with Priyank Sharma. He was also spotted with Arshi Khan. Apparently, Hiten and his wife, Gauri Pradhan, were also spotted at Lonavala. (Image Source: @TheKhabari2)

Meanwhile, we had reported that Padman actor, Akshay Kumar will be joining Salman Khan. It is also said that Akshay's co-actress, Sonam Kapoor too, will be on the sets.

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Advanced talks are on with Akshay and Sonam and the two will join the housemates for a fun interaction and also be part of the final moments. The creatives are currently working on their part and an official announcement will happen soon."

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

