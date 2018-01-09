 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale: Salman Khan To Go LIVE On The Show; Padman’s Akshay Kumar To Join Him!

Bigg Boss 11 is nearing its finale and like every year, this year too, the makers have planned something special for the audiences. As we are aware, the makers, this time, have been giving back-to-back surprises on the show - be it the contestants list or the method of voting and even the evictions!

According to the latest report, Akshay Kumar will be seen promoting his show during the grand finale episode!

Akshay Kumar On Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale Well, this definitely puts an end to the rumours that all is not well between Akshay and Salman (owing to the film Kesari)! According to DNA report, Akshay Kumar will drive down to Lonavla for the shoot. Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale This Sunday! The grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 is scheduled for January 14 (Sunday). Confirming about Akshay's shoot, a source told DNA, "Yes, Akshay will be present for the grand finale and he has readily agreed to be a part of the show." All Is Well Between Akshay & Salman Earlier, speculations were rife that both the actors were to do a movie (Kesari) together. But when Salman realised that Ajay Devgn too, has announced a movie (on the same topic), Salman backed out of the project, while Akshay began shooting for the period film. Since Salman's ex-manager took up Akshay's work, there were rumours about the actors' fallout! But now, the source confirmed that there is no bad blood between the two stars. Akshay & Salman Are Great Buddies! The source added, "Akshay and Salman have always been great buddies. They never had a fallout. They are professional enough to understand why the other one chose to do what he did." Akshay Happily Agreed To Promote His Film On Bigg Boss! "If there was remotely any tension between the two, the Bigg Boss episode would never have happened. Akshay happily agreed when the team proposed this plan during a promotional meeting." Bigg Boss Grand Finale To Go LIVE! Apparently, Akshay will reach the Bigg Boss sets early morning, but the shooting will begin only in the evening. This time the makers have planned to go LIVE! Akshay & Salman To Go LIVE! The source added, "This time, the channel plans to do a live telecast. So, fans will get to see both the actors live as nothing will be pre-recorded, except the contestants' performances. Akshay may also present the cash prize or trophy to the winner." Top 5 Contestants On Bigg Boss The top five contestants - Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani - are currently seen fighting for the Bigg Boss 11 trophy. Currently, all the five contestants are nominated. (Image Source: Bigg Boss Twitter) Mid-week Elimination As we revealed, the voting lines will be closed today. There is speculation that there might be a mid-week elimination. It is also being said that two contestants will be getting eliminated!

