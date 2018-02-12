 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 HANGOVER! Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde’s Fans Troll Hiten Tejwani!

Hiten Tweets About BCL, But Gets Trolled

When Hiten tweeted about BCL, "Hahahaa..I threw a ball yesterday ...many caught it ....Congrats ..u will be rewarded..soon," Hina and Shilpa's fans started trolling him.

Hiten Asks Fans To Come Out Of Bigg Boss 11!

Hiten then took to Twitter to answer the trolls. He wrote, "M talking about my cricket practice ..issmein Hina aur Shilpa kahaan se aa Gaye...Respected Fans of Hina and Shilpa ..please come out of #BiggBoss11 .."

Hiten Trolls The Trollers!

He later tweeted trolling the trollers, "Please be ready ..(Note:This is for my hairstylist..m going for a hair cut and it has got nothing to do with Hina or Shilpa ..or their fans )."

Hiten Gets Trolled Again!

Hiten further tweeted, "_______ is _______....fill in the blanks," to stop the troll. But looks like the haters weren't done with it yet and started trolling Hiten by filling them as, "Hiten is Jobless 😜😂😂😂," "Hiten is khota😂😂😂," "Hiten is idiot😂😂😂," and so on!

Hiten’s Series Of Tweets...

Even Hiten didn't stop there. He wrote a series of tweet, "And the ball is out of the boundary ..it's a sixer...," "Yes..read it ..you will enjoy." "The ground is almost clean ..but there are some patches which need to improve ..eventually it will be clean."

Hiten Tweeted…

He further tweeted, "Do u hear that ..Twitter has started filtering..Ab kya hoga tumhara ..oh haan ..next season ka wait karo aur Naam change kar do ..Simple isn't it."